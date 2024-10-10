Twist Media Celebrates 10 Years of Industry Excellence

Introduces Chartwell Capital as strategic investor

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – Jia Group Holdings Limited (“Jia Group” or the “Group”, HK stock code:

8519) announced that the Group completed the placing of 172 million new shares

at HK$0.08 per share, and the net proceeds of the placing are approximately

HK$13.2 million. The placing received positive responses and was

oversubscribed, reflecting capital market’s optimistic view on the Group’s

operations and prospects. In addition, the Group is delighted to introduce

Chartwell Capital as strategic investor. Upon completion of the transaction,

Chartwell Capital will hold approximately 5.2% of the enlarged share capital of

Jia Group.

The net proceeds

from the placement of new shares will be used to develop the cloud kitchen

business of the Group; upgrade the sales channels of the Group including “JIA

Everywhere”, the online/offline delivery platform of the Group; invest in

potential PRC or overseas food and beverage related investment opportunities;

develop new catering outlets of the Group and brand management; and repay loan

to further strengthen financial capability.

Ms. Wong Pui Yain,

Chairperson of Jia Group, said, “Our group is a leading F&B operator with

strong brand value and growth potential in the Greater Bay Area. Our new

catering tech business will disrupt the food scene that help our Group capture

growth opportunity. In addition, we are

very pleased to have Chartwell Capital as one of our strategic investors of the

Group. Chartwell’s many years of experience will help our group broaden capital

base and capture growth opportunities to achieve optimal shareholder value.”

Mr. Ronald Chan,

Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Chartwell Capital Limited, said, “We

are delighted to become a strategic investor in Jia Group and support its cloud

kitchen development to broaden its sales channels and brand positioning. We see

the management team proactively repositioning the company for a post-pandemic

business environment. As patient investors, we see the shareholder value they

are creating by improving their profitability and operating efficiency over the

long-term.”

About Jia Group

Jia Group is a

well-established restaurant group in Hong Kong. From Michelin starred dining

rooms to cool and calm spaces where no reservations are needed, restaurants and

bars under the Group have their own characteristics, spanning both Eastern and

Western fare, with commonality being their authenticity.

Today, the Group

has more than 10 restaurants and bars in Hong Kong, including Duddell’s Hong

Kong, Louise, Andō, MONO, 22 Ships, 208 Duecento Otto, Potato Head Hong Kong,

Chachawan, Duddell’s Hong Kong Airport, serving a variety of cuisines including

Chinese, Thai and French dishes under different brands and themes, offering an

international portfolio of authentic dining experience. To learn more about the

Group, please visit Jia Group’s website at https://www.jiagroup.co

About Chartwell Capital

Founded in 2007,

Chartwell Capital seeks overlooked and undervalued investment opportunities in

the Asia-Pacific region. As a long-term and friendly investor, we aim to unlock

and create sustainable value for our invested companies. From implementing

stronger ESG and corporate governance, setting the right corporate performance

metrics, giving recommendations on succession planning to cultivating new

business relationships, our goal is to leverage on our business intelligence

and regional networks to deliver superior returns to our stakeholders and the

wider community. To learn more about the company, please visit Chartwell

Capital’s website at http://www.chartwell-capital.hk