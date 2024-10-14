Energea Unveiled its Mini Tech Kit for Effortless Charging On the Go
Miniverse by Energea emphasizes ultimate portability and functionality for today’s charging needs.SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2024 – Energea, a Singapore-based company specializing in innovative power solutions and lifestyle tech products, proudly announces its Innovative Tech Kit: Miniverse. This compact and versatile mini kit is designed to meet the needs of digital natives on the go, offering practical and stylish options for charging in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world.
The Evolving Tech Gadgets Market
With 61% of people now owning a smart device, smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones have become essential companions in today’s digital landscape. However, traditional accessories, such as power banks, wall chargers, and cables, can often be bulky and inconvenient. This has led to a consumer shift towards portable, lightweight charging solutions that prioritize convenience while maintaining functionality.
Miniverse: Power Gadgets for Modern Nomads
Miniverse is Energea’s response to the growing demand for convenient and versatile gadgets. Featuring the tagline “Power Made Mini,” the tech kit aims to demonstrate that users can maintain device power without bulky chargers.
Miniverse comprises of three “ultra-portable” components within a single box, including:
- Alupac Mini
- AluCable 15cm
- AmpCharge GaN35 Wall Charger
Miniverse: The Future of Charging
Energea is committed to redefining the perception of uninspired tech accessories with the Miniverse series. With a mini tech kit that provides stylish functionality and versatility, users can stay connected and powered up wherever they go.
Discover Energea’s Miniverse today and select the best fit for your charging needs.
https://goenergea.com/en-sg
Energea Pte Ltd
Energea is a Singapore-based company offering power solutions and tech accessories that combine quality, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. With a global presence in 28 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe regions, the brand aims to reshape the perception of tech accessories as purely functional, highlighting their role in enhancing daily life and empowering customers with innovative and hassle-free solutions. Energea is committed to long-term goals of continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of consumers.