THXNET. Launches THXCONNECT: A Revolutionary Mobile App for Blockchain Developers

Published: January 22, 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2024 – In an industry where innovation is paramount, THXNET. proudly announces the launch of its ground-breaking mobile app, THXCONNECT. As a leader in hybrid blockchain infrastructure, THXNET. has developed THXCONNECT, a super-app to be the quintessential platform for blockchain developers, offering an unprecedented suite of resources and tools at their fingertips.

