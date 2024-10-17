Lahore Weather: Intensity of heat decreases, feeling of hunger increases

LAHORE: The intensity of the heat in the city decreased while the feeling of hunger began to increase.



According to the Meteorological Department (MET), the minimum temperature of the city is 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 34 degrees Celsius, there is no possibility of rain in the next 24 hours.



Lahore ranks third in the world in terms of air pollution, with the city recording an average smog rate of 174, DHA’s AQI of 224 and Thokar Niaz Baig’s 181.

