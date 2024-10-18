Global broker Octa will host ‘Profit Formula’, an online workshop for traders featuring leading industry mentors

Octa, a broker with globally recognised licences, will conduct an online trading workshop, ‘Profit Formula’, on 31 October. The event aims to bring the trading community together to share trading expertise. It will feature top industry experts covering crucial trading-related topics and revealing the secrets of achieving consistent success in the financial markets.

Gero Azrul, best-selling author and full-time trader with 17 years of experience.



Safira Sallehudin, trading coach and content creator.



Farhie Syamil, coach, speaker, and professional trader with 14 years of experience.



Kar Yong Ang, professional trader with 10 years of experience. Holds the ‘Most Popular FX Trainers in Malaysia’ award by WikiFX.

understanding the macroeconomic trends of 2024 and their impact on trading;



minimising losses by choosing a solid strategy;



finding a broker with favourable trading conditions and capitalising on them.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2024 – Many success stories in trading involve continuous learning as an essential requirement for progress. This is only natural since, in the trading world, there is no such thing as a perfect approach: any strategy should be regularly readjusted to match market conditions.A global broker with extensive experience, Octa places particular emphasis on education as a key to positive trading outcomes. To share financial knowledge and best trading practices, Octa will conduct a one-day online meetup featuring several successful trading mentors with significant expertise in the financial markets. Theincludes:Guest speakers of the ‘Profit Formula’ workshop will cover a broad range of, including:The meetup will include a live trading session and a prize draw with a chance to win a smartphone. All participants will receive certificates of attendance, practical educational materials, and 100% bonuses on their deposits.The ‘Profit Formula Trading Workshop’ is free for all participants and requires only beingon the Octa website . For more information on the Octa’s online webinars and conferences, visit this page: click here Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

