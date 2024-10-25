Galaxy Macau Presents Broadway Macau Food Festival with over 30 Stalls – from Local Century-Old Brands to Insta-worthy Bites

From today to 10th November, every Friday to Sunday evening, enjoy an enchanting nightlife that blends Portuguese-Macau charm with century-old local brands, emerging culinary stars, stall games, and street band performances.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2024 – Dried fruits curated by a century-old establishment, shrimp paste passed down through three generations, iconic Macau egg waffles that have delighted taste buds for over seven decades, and the classic ice cream with an 80-year tradition…The grand opening of the Broadway Macau Food Festival today at Broadway Macau™ showcases a stunning array of over 30 brands, each with its unique heritage and charm. Hosted by Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”), the festival has garnered rave reviews over the years and continues to invite local SMEs to reveal Macau’s authentic culinary culture. Transforming Broadway Food Street into a one-stop destination for great food, unique souvenirs, check-in spots, and live performances, the festival is all designed to showcase the vibrant energy of Macau, in line with the Macao Special Administrative Region Government’s “Tourism+” initiative. From today till 10November, opening every Friday to Sunday evening, the amazing culinary event offers locals and tourists an exhilarating journey through the senses and a tantalizing taste of Macao’s rich culinary past.As sunset painted the sky, the Broadway Macau Food Festival ignited with Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group leading the charge. Traditional Portuguese dances added a festive flair, transforming the evening into a joyful nostalgic holiday escape.In his opening remarks, Kevin Kelley, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all parties for their unwavering support, “Championing the sustainable growth of local SMEs has been a cornerstone of GEG’s corporate philosophy. Our ‘Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses’ business model has been instrumental in this endeavor. Since its inception in 2018, celebrating Macau’s status as a ‘UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy,’ Broadway Macau Food Festival has consistently balanced tradition with innovation. This year’s nine-day event promises to be a weekend hotspot, aligning seamlessly with the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ diversification strategy, fostering a ‘tourism + gastronomy’ synergy that showcases Macao’s charm as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy.” With the ribbon cut, the festival began, drawing guests to savor local delicacies and street performances. The evening saw a throng of local residents and tourists eagerly embracing the upcoming weekend in a vibrant and jubilant atmosphere.Breaking with past traditions, this year’s event spans an epic three weekends— 25to 27October, 1to 3November, and 8to 10November —transforming a single street into a gastronomic wonderland that salutes Macau’s rich culinary heritage, stretching back decades, even centuries. These authentic local foods, now legends in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, are cherished by travelers the world over – Tong Iec Pak Fa Fui, known as the temple to dried fruits and sauces; the sardine of Porthos Macau, a household name that’s stood the test of time; Kong Hing Loong Shrimp Sauce, still crafted the old-fashioned way; Cheng Chau Chou Kei’s preservative-free coffee; Chak In Kee’s Macau iconic egg waffles; local’s childhood memory the Lai Kei’s nostalgic ice cream; Feng Ji’s Pork Trotter and Ginger, and Soi Lou Weng Restaurant’s signature crab rice. Emerging stars like The Matcha Cafe Maiko, a Hawaiian matcha shop whose ingredients hail from the 160-year-old Himawari no Sato farm in Uji.Each evening around 6pm, Broadway Food Street comes alive with the mesmerizing melodies of street musicians, captivating the masses with a symphony of soothing and electric beats. To celebrate the vibrancy of local artistry, the festival organizers have curated a line-up featuring two esteemed local singers and bands. Guests are invited to indulge in the addictive thrill of the claw machine challenge, with the promise of lucrative prizes awaiting the luckiest of them. For those who register as Galaxy Prestige members via the WeChat mini-program and splash out a specified amount, an even greater fortune might be in their stars. Before bidding adieu to the evening’s revelry, guests are encouraged to capture a timeless moment in front of the iconic Portuguese-tiled wall, a quintessential symbol of Macau’s rich heritage. As a bonus, the festival serves as a culinary paradise where guests can indulge in a smorgasbord of beloved treats.For more excitement at the Broadway Macau Food Festival, please visit the official websites of Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau at www.galaxymacau.com and www.broadwaymacau.com.mo/ , or stay updated with the latest happenings on the official social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin (TikTok).Time： Oct 25 / Nov 1 / Nov 8（Friday）17:00 – 22:00Oct26/27, Nov 2/3, Nov9/10（Sat/Sun）16:00-22:00Venue： Broadway Macau, Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus, COTAI, MacauHashtag: #GalaxyMacau

