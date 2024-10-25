Hong Kong International Optical Fair to open in November Focus on advanced technology and sustainable design

Fashion-Forward Yagioka Eyewear



The local design brand Big Horn has launched the Yagioka eyewear line, featuring a modern and refined design that is perfect for fashion-forward people. This eyewear design was a finalist for the USA Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards 2024.



The Panda eyewear series draws inspiration for its colours and shapes from the beloved animal. Crafted with precision and made from high-quality biodegradable materials, it combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.



