ASUS Presents ESC AI POD With NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 at Computex 2024

Showcase includes comprehensive server lineup powered by latest NVIDIA MGX and HGX platforms, elevating enterprise AI to new heights
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 –ASUS today announced its latest exhibition at Computex 2024, showcasing a comprehensive range of AI servers for applications from generative AI to innovative storage solutions. Highlighting this event is the pinnacle of ASUS AI solutions – the all-new ASUS ESC AI POD with the NVIDIA® GB200 NVL72 system. Also on display are the latest ASUS NVIDIA MGX-powered systems, including ESC NM1-E1, ESC NM2-E1 equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL2 and ESR1-511N-M1 with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, and the latest ASUS solutions embedded with the NVIDIA HGX H200 and Blackwell GPUs.