ASUS Presents ESC AI POD With NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 at Computex 2024

Published: June 6, 2024

Showcase includes comprehensive server lineup powered by latest NVIDIA MGX and HGX platforms, elevating enterprise AI to new heights

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 – ASUS today announced its latest exhibition at Computex 2024, showcasing a comprehensive range of AI servers for applications from generative AI to innovative storage solutions. Highlighting this event is the pinnacle of ASUS AI solutions – the all-new ASUS ESC AI POD with the NVIDIA® GB200 NVL72 system. Also on display are the latest ASUS NVIDIA MGX-powered systems, including ESC NM1-E1, ESC NM2-E1 equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL2 and ESR1-511N-M1 with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, and the latest ASUS solutions embedded with the NVIDIA HGX H200 and Blackwell GPUs.

