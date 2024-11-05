Indorama Ventures celebrates ‘Waste Fiction Challenge’ essay competition; inspires youth to champion zero-waste schools

Mrs. Suchitra Lohia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2024 –a global sustainable chemicals company, celebrated the success of the Waste Fiction Challenge, a pioneering initiative that rallied young people from over 90 countries to envision zero-waste schools by 2030.The Waste Fiction Challenge is a global competition designed to engage youth in crafting imaginative stories of a sustainable future, focusing on zero-waste practices and circular economy solutions. By fostering storytelling skills, the competition empowers students to translate creative concepts into actionable plans, encouraging environmental stewardship and sustainable development.The competition received more than 345 essay submissions from participants aged 12-35, representing multiple languages and diverse regions. Contestants submitted storyboards and 1,000-word essays centered on creating zero-waste schools, the fundamentals of recycling, and principles of the circular economy. Essays were inspired by the lessons and resources from Waste Hero Education—an initiative supported by Indorama Ventures and Yunus Foundation (Thailand)—which provided participants with comprehensive materials on zero-waste and circular economy practices to enrich their understanding and stimulate creativity.In collaboration with strategic partners Yunus Thailand, SDSN Youth, Local Pathways Network, 3ZERO CLUB, SEAMEO SEPS & INNOTECH, and AIESEC, Indorama Ventures offered participants mentorship, resources, and guidance to transform their visions into viable solutions with a lasting impact. This initiative brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including local organizations, youth groups, and ministries of education, to promote a global sustainability movement among youth, educators, and communities., said, “As a world-leading PET producer and recycler, Indorama Ventures recognizes our responsibility to advance a circular economy by supporting initiatives that inspire real-world waste reduction and recycling solutions. Theis an invaluable platform that aligns with our Waste Hero goal of providing recycling education to one million people by 2030. It empowers young people to become change agents, driving innovative sustainable practices that enhance PET collection and recycling – closing the loop and ensuring a continuous supply of recycled materials. By empowering young people as sustainability champions, we strengthen our commitment to advancing recycling education and creating a meaningful impact in communities worldwide.”, “Every transformative action starts with a dream. If we don’t imagine, it will never happen. Waste Fiction sparks the creative power in young people, daring them to imagine a future without waste. This empowers them to then take action and become the future green leaders we so desperately need. We are immensely proud to see young people from around the world participating in theand grateful to our partners for helping mobilize a global movement of youth. We look forward to witnessing the remarkable impact these future leaders will achieve.”A panel of experts assessed submissions on creativity, impact, and feasibility, and selected 13 finalists from Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Brunei, Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Mexico. The finalists will participate in a zero-waste leadership training program, which includes mentoring to help refine their ideas into actionable solutions that support global waste reduction goals. On completing the program, the finalists will become, dedicated to establishing 3ZERO Clubs in schools and communities worldwide. Through these clubs, young leaders will be mobilized to lead zero-waste initiatives, furthering the mission of Waste Hero Education and advancing a global network committed to sustainabilityHashtag: #IndoramaVentures

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is one of the world’s leading chemicals producers, with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company’s portfolio comprises Combined PET, Fibers, and Indovinya (formerly Integrated Oxides and Derivatives). Indorama Ventures’ products serve major FMCG, agricultural, lifestyle, and automotive sectors, including beverages, hygiene, personal care, tire, and safety segments. Indorama Ventures has about 26,000 employees worldwide and reported revenue of US$15.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

