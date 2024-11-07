Provincial Electricity Authority wins Inspirational Brand Honor at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2024 – The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition is pleased to honor Provincial Electricity Authority with an award under the Inspirational Brand category. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is a reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia.The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Interior, responsible for providing electricity in 74 provinces; except Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan. It has approximately 22 million customers and is evolving into a digital utility, supporting Thailand’s goal of becoming a regional hub in all aspects. Thus, PEA emphasizes the provision of standardized electricity services and related businesses to enhance quality, stability, and reliability.PEA enhances national energy security, develops infrastructure, supports economic growth, promotes business competition and fair price structures, and promotes energy efficiency including green alternative energy. To increase brand awareness, engagement, and loyalty among stakeholders, PEA has continually launched a Brand Communication Plan set in 5 dimensions: (1) Services and Related Businesses, (2) Electricity Systems, (3) Technology and Innovation, (4) Policies and Good Governance, and (5) Society and Environment.The PEA communication strategy also aligns with its corporate strategy and corresponds with stakeholders. The company modernizes its corporate logo and has launched a new mascot, “Watt-D” to present its brand personality as trendy, friendly, easily accessible, and recognizable.Analyses of PEA’s brand communication and satisfaction through exploratory research (over 1,000 participants nationwide) and in-depth interviews, demonstrate that stakeholder satisfaction and engagement are at a high level. Participants were most satisfied with the role of PEA in social responsibility, being the friendly and creative brand they are. The brand achieved the highest score for trustworthy services, technology reliability, and product satisfaction.PEA’s enduring brand reputation is built on a foundation of quality and reliability. By consistently delivering high-quality electricity distribution and services, PEA has not only satisfied its customers but has also fostered a sense of national pride. This commitment to excellence will allow the company to continue to thrive and influence innovation in Thailand’s energy industry.Hashtag: #EnterpriseAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.



About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

