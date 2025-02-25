Livoltek Shines at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025 with Smart Energy Innovations, Setting New Industry Benchmarks

LAHORE: Livoltek, a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, proudly concluded its participation in the Solar Pakistan Expo 2025, held from February 21 to 23 at the Expo Center Lahore. The event marked a significant milestone for Livoltek, attracting an impressive number of visitors and extensive media coverage. The event overall attracted 10,000 visitors, including industry professionals, business leaders, and renewable energy enthusiasts. Approximately a hundred new Chinese solar companies participated, showcasing a diverse range of innovative products and solutions.

Throughout the three-day expo, Livoltek’s booth in Hall 4, Booth No. C17-C22, welcomed a substantial number of industry professionals, business leaders, and renewable energy enthusiasts. The overwhelming interest in Livoltek’s innovative products and solutions underscored the company’s pivotal role in advancing renewable energy technologies.

Max Maa, Director of Sales at Livoltek, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response during the expo:”At Livoltek, we are dedicated to delivering smart, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions. The overwhelming interest and engagement at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025 reaffirm our commitment to driving the transition to clean energy. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all visitors and media representatives who contributed to the success of our showcase.”

In addition to the remarkable visitor turnout, Livoltek’s participation garnered significant attention from various media outlets. Numerous journalists and media representatives covered Livoltek’s showcase, highlighting the company’s contributions to the renewable energy sector and its impact on sustainable energy solutions.

Livoltek showcased a comprehensive range of cutting-edge smart energy products designed to meet diverse energy needs. The featured products included hybrid inverters (IP 21 Series) available in 3.2kW and 6.2kW capacities for efficient residential energy management; grid-tied inverters ranging from 6kW to 125kW, ideal for both residential and commercial installations with high conversion efficiency and reliability; robust hybrid inverters (IP 66 Series) with capacities of 6kW, 8kW, 10kW, and 12kW, designed for various environmental conditions; three-phase HV hybrid inverters offering 15kW, 20kW, and 30kW options to cater to larger energy demands with seamless integration; and advanced lithium battery storage solutions available in 5kW, 10kW, and 15kW capacities, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and efficient energy utilization. Visitors had the opportunity to engage with Livoltek’s team of experts, who provided live demonstrations and in-depth insights into the features and benefits of each product, facilitating meaningful discussions on tailored solar solutions and potential collaborations

Visitors engaged with Livoltek's team of experts, who provided live demonstrations and in-depth insights into each product's features and benefits. The interactive sessions facilitated meaningful discussions on tailored solar solutions and potential collaborations.

As a globally recognized brand, Livoltek continues to lead the renewable energy sector with cutting-edge technology, superior product reliability, and intelligent energy management systems. The company’s presence at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025 exemplifies its dedication to fostering sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

