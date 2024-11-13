【Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business】 Asia’s grand event Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) returns from 26-28 November

International Fashion Show – Time Traveller



Background: Kai Tak Airport 100th Anniversary



Introduction: Internationally renowned designers have created all new collections for the theme “Time Traveller” using fashion as a cultural carrier to connect different nationalities. As the predecessor of AIRSIDE, Kai Tak Airport will become the boarding gate to the gateway of time and space, leading the audience through the past and present to look back at the historical changes of Kai Tak and travel to Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, Shanghai’s Bund, Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, Italy’s Milan Cathedral, Russia’s Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and other famous landmarks around the world.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Natacha Van (Cambodia), Gilberto Calzolari (Italy), Igor Gulyaev (Russia), Kev Yiu (Hong Kong), Shie Lyu (China)



Date: 27th November (Wed)



Time: 1800-1900



Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE

