Gold price forecast for 2024 – Octa

According to many analysts' forecasts, the price of gold may increase in 2024. The article explains what factors will influence the dynamics of the gold price and what will happen to the market this year.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – Gold is trading above $2,000 per ounce in early 2024. Analysts expect that even later in the year, gold prices may remain above $2,000 per ounce, reaching new historical highs. Among the factors favouring this are geopolitical uncertainty, the likely weakening of the U.S. dollar, and potential interest rate cuts. But before relying on these factors in the future, we must understand how they have influenced the past.