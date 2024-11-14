Lahore Shrouded in Smog as Air Quality Reaches Hazardous Levels

LAHORE: As winter approaches, Lahore is once again grappling with thick, hazardous smog that has enveloped the city, putting residents at risk and disrupting daily activities. With air quality index (AQI) readings soaring past 1000 in many parts of the city, Lahore has been ranked among the most polluted cities globally this season.

Health experts are voicing serious concerns as respiratory issues, eye infections, and cases of asthma have spiked across the capital and largest city of Punjab. The elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are most vulnerable. Hospitals are already reporting increased patient inflow, largely due to smog-related complications.

In response, the Punjab government has announced emergency measures, including limiting industrial emissions, enforcing a partial ban on brick kiln operations, and increasing monitoring of vehicular pollution. Schools and colleges have issued advisories urging parents to limit children’s outdoor activities, while hospitals remain on high alert for potential respiratory issues among vulnerable groups. Authorities have also called on citizens to play their part, including reducing car use and adhering to government recommendations.

The smog has not only affected health but has also disrupted daily life and economic activities. Visibility on roads remains low, leading to an uptick in accidents and delays, impacting businesses, tourism, and general commuting. Air and train travel have been disrupted due to low visibility, further highlighting the pervasive impact of the smog on the region’s economy.

Environmentalists argue that Lahore’s recurring smog crisis demands long-term, sustainable action, including better waste management, green urban planning, and stricter regulations on industrial emissions. As Lahore residents endure the effects of worsening air pollution, there is a clear call for both the government and citizens to work towards reducing environmental pollution and safeguarding public health.

Lahore’s air quality crisis serves as a serious concern of the urgent need for collaborative efforts to mitigate pollution and ensure a safer, healthier environment for all.

