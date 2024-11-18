Golden Bull Award 2024 Raises the Bar, Celebrates Singapore’s Dynamic Businesses for Excellence and Growth

Ascendas Corporate Pte Ltd ATT Digiverse Pte Ltd BH Mining & Petroleum Pte Ltd Cosy Creation Pte Ltd De-Profile Pte Ltd FinEpic Pte Ltd Joe Green Marketing Pte Ltd OceanAire Global Pte Ltd Power Technologies Private Limited Sealico Gas Energy Pte Ltd Tectronix Engineering Pte Ltd Tetherfi Pte Ltd

Ambiq Micro Singapore Private Ltd CUCKOO International (S) Pte Ltd Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd

ATT Digiverse Pte Ltd Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2024 – The esteemed Golden Bull Award, a hallmark of excellence and leadership in the business community, proudly unveils its latest cohort of honorees—20 exemplary Singaporean businesses that capture the diverse and dynamic spirit of the nation's SMEs. This year's award celebrates these organisations for their outstanding performance, pioneering innovation, and unwavering resilience in navigating challenges.These honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria encompassing financial performance, strategic initiatives, market competitiveness, and sustainable business practices, underscoring their role as benchmarks of excellence within Singapore's business landscape.Organizing Chairman, Datuk William Ng, remarked, "This year's Golden Bull Award has been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of SMEs. The increased participation and exceptional calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence in our business community. We are proud to honor the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contributions to Singapore's economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future."The Golden Bull Award is structured into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories allow for recognition tailored to companies at various stages of growth, based on their annual revenue, ensuring a comprehensive and equitable assessment.New to this year, the Distinguished Bull Award was introduced to honor returning Golden Bull Award winners who have demonstrated substantial progress or expanded their market presence since their previous recognition. Four distinguished SMEs were acknowledged for their sustained growth and success in this special category.Baker Tilly Singapore served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the selection process.Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the longest-standing SME recognition program in the region, encompassing four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. Over the years, it has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse regions.For further details about the Golden Bull Award Singapore 2024 and the complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/ GOLDEN BULL AWARDSDISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDSDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.



