Enviro-Hub Signs LOI to Divest Waste Recycling and Property Units in Strategic Pivot

Potential disposal reflects the Group’s strategic realignment to recycle capital to its other business segments

Enterprise value for the Group’s two subsidiaries ranges between S$45 million and S$55 million

Enviro-Hub is pursuing this potential disposal transaction as part of its strategic realignment to recycle capital to other business segments within the Group. The planned divestiture of HLSE, which is focused on waste recycling, and HLSP, which is engaged in property investments, reflects the Board's strategic pivot.The LOI stipulates that the enterprise value for HLSE and HLSP will range between S$45 million and S$55 million. The Proposed Disposal will proceed on a debt-free, cash-free basis, with the Group committing S$1.5 million in working capital to remain within the subsidiaries.Mr Toh Jia Sheng Adrian, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, commented: "The Proposed Disposal is contingent upon several conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence by the Potential Purchaser, comprehensive financial disclosure from the Company, execution of definitive agreements with mutually acceptable terms, and all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals. The final consideration may be subject to adjustment based on due diligence findings.Both parties have agreed to work exclusively with each other from the date of the letter of intent until at least 30 September 2025 ("").Shareholders are advised that no definitive agreements have been executed at this time, and there can be no assurance that the Potential Disposal will be completed. Should the Potential Disposal proceed, Enviro-Hub will issue a subsequent announcement with further details and will seek shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened in due course.

About Enviro-Hub

Singapore-listed Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd (“Enviro-Hub”) has a diverse portfolio that includes trading, recycling and refining of e-waste/metals, piling contracts, construction, rental and servicing of machinery, property investments and management, as well as plastics to fuel refining. In 2021, Enviro-Hub diversified into the healthcare business with its investment in Malaysian glove manufacturer, Pastel Glove, marking the Group’s foray into the glove manufacturing and healthcare consumables sectors, which offer robust long-term prospects.



