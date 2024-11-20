AI-Driven Coverage of U.S. Elections by Taiwan’s Leading Tech Media TVBS, Breaks Records with ABC’s Exclusive Content

TVBS Anchor Liang-Chien Ching (left) discusses the vote count with Sam Houston State University Professor Lu-Chung Weng, delivering expert analysis and real-time updates.





TVBS Deliver Real-Time Updates and AI-Translated Trump Victory Speech

TVBS Election Coverage Reaches 1.5 Million Views; Featured on LINE TODAY and Tamkang University’s Strategic Studies

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 – As Taiwan's leading tech media powerhouse, TVBS consistently pioneers in merging advanced technology with high-quality journalism, delivering timely and accurate global news to Taiwanese audiences. With the 2024 U.S. presidential election drawing close competition between the two main candidates, the vote-counting process captivated viewers in Taiwan. On election day, TVBS News Channel, TVBS Channel, and TVBS News Network collaborated exclusively with the American Broadcasting Company (ABC), utilizing live U.S. footage and implementing real-time AI voice recognition translation.TVBS anchors Georgina Fang and Ling-Chian Chin provided expert analysis on the vote count, offering viewers real-time election updates. TVBS News Network's marathon special broadcast on YouTube employed a "diverse perspectives + local voices" strategy, attracting a young audience and reaching the trending charts with an impressive 1.5 million views. TVBS News Director Kit Ling Wong commented, "This year, through video connections, we invited U.S.-based key opinion leaders, Taiwanese living in the U.S., and renowned professors to delve into election topics that matter to young people, helping young viewers feel more connected to global events."TVBS's reporting team covered the election from multiple locations across the U.S., interviewing local voters and broadcasting live from the two major parties' election headquarters. The "2024 U.S. Presidential Election Coverage" special on TVBS News Channel included live connections with U.S.-based correspondents, in-studio discussions with Sam Houston State University Professor Lu-Chung Weng, and real-time vote analysis by Anchor Georgina Fang on TVBS Channel. Their in-depth coverage of state-by-state vote counts and Trump's victory speech set new viewership records. Exclusive footage from ABC was interwoven into TVBS's broadcasts, offering viewers real-time election updates. Other TVBS election specials, including Focus Global News, TVBS Sisy's World News, and TVBS News Talk, provided an in-depth analysis of global post-election dynamics, resonating strongly with audiences and leading YouTube live broadcasts to trend.Throughout the vote-counting process, TVBS platforms employed sleek, streamlined visual designs to present real-time electoral vote updates, with anchors using touchscreens to explain swing state data. The most remarkable feature was the AI-powered real-time translation, including simultaneous translation of ABC's vote-counting updates and Trump's victory speech in the early afternoon Taiwan time. TVBS's AI rendered accurate, fluent translations in sync with the original audio, allowing even viewers unfamiliar with English to follow the speech in real-time. Viewers noted, "Watching TVBS's live coverage, we can really see the technological advancements in the media!"TVBS News Network mobilized four hosts and eight domestic and international experts, plus U.S. correspondents, for a continuous seven-hour election coverage special on YouTube. At its peak, it attracted 30,000 simultaneous viewers and accumulated 1.5 million views within a day, hitting the YouTube trending charts! The "Understanding the U.S. Election" web page launched by TVBS News Network provided a one-stop resource for election information, featuring an intuitive interactive design to help readers grasp the policies and stances of both camps. Since its launch in September, it has garnered over 5 million views. TVBS's precise and rapid reporting also positioned it as a news partner on LINE TODAY, providing over 1.4 million mobile users with up-to-the-minute election updates. Furthermore, TVBS News Network's in-depth election coverage, appealing to younger audiences, has become a teaching tool in collaboration with Tamkang University's Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, making it an educational resource on election coverage.Through comprehensive media strategies and staying abreast of global developments, TVBS remains committed to providing in-depth, forward-looking news planning and immediate event analysis. It aims to offer Taiwanese audiences a more profound, well-rounded understanding of global affairs. With the mission of "Bonding the World, Empowering Taiwan," TVBS continues strengthening ties between Taiwan and the world.

