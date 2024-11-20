Arrow Electronics Fuels SAVART Motors’ EV Manufacturing Expansion in Indonesia

Boosting engineering and supply chain capabilities to drive sustainable e-mobility

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 – Global technology solutions providerhas announced its support for Indonesia's homegrown EV makerin designing and manufacturing high-quality, safe, and affordable electric scooters. The first batch of hundreds of SAVART electric scooters is expected to hit the road by Q2 2025.Founded in 2018, SAVART Motors stands out as one of the few local brands with in-house R&D capabilities, advanced prototyping hardware and software, and a dedicated testing and manufacturing facility in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia.Indonesia's motorcycle market is the third largest in the world. With nearly 130 million motorcycles on the road, the emissions from these vehicles significantly impact air quality and contribute to climate change. To address this, Indonesia aims to have 13 million electric two-wheelers on the roads by 2030, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while promoting eco-friendly commuting.SAVART Motors meticulously designs their electric scooters from the ground up, seamlessly integrating design aesthetics and performance to suit road conditions, riding culture, and local market expectations. With a strong commitment to quality, safety, comfort, and R&D excellence, the majority of electrical and mechanical components are developed in-house by a team of dedicated and talented engineers, who are graduates of leading universities in Indonesia."At SAVART Motors, we take pride in electrifying Indonesia's transportation by designing and manufacturing our electric vehicles almost entirely in-house. We have recently achieved a significant milestone with a 74.27% TKDN verification, which measures the domestic component level in goods and services produced in Indonesia," said"From concept to production, our engineers create cutting-edge technology tailored to our riders' needs. Through our collaboration with Arrow Electronics, we're able to source advanced components from top global brands such as Analog Devices, Infineon, Littelfuse, Quectel, and STMicroelectronics. Their support, facilitated by Arrow, strengthens our designs and accelerates production, enabling us to scale efficiently while upholding our commitment to quality and innovation as a homegrown Indonesian brand.""Electrification and AI-powered technologies are fundamentally transforming transportation," said"We are excited to provide SAVART Motors with the essential engineering capabilities and supply chain services they need to manufacture EVs that not only prioritize safety, comfort, and ease of use but also cater to the needs of Indonesian riders. By offering a comprehensive technology portfolio that includes smart IoT connectivity modules, microprocessors, sensors, and automotive-grade silicon carbide MOSFETs, we are well-positioned to be their trusted technology supplier as they continue to revolutionize sustainable e-mobility in Indonesia and beyond."A substantial portion of electronic components content in SAVART Motors' latest model has been sourced and supplied by Arrow. In addition to complementing SAVART Motors' in-house R&D efforts, Arrow has provided engineering support and guidance on system integration, including adaptive user interfaces, smart vehicle control units, AI-based user profiling, keyless and fingerprint security access, and smart battery management systems.Click here to learn more about how Arrow's comprehensive technology portfolio and global network of technology suppliers are helping accelerate next-generation automotive and transportation projects.Page 10 https://itdp-indonesia.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ENG-Promoting-Road-Safety-Through-the-Adoption-and-the-Regulation-of-Electric-Two-Wheelers.pdf Page 3 https://iesr.or.id/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Indonesia-Electric-Vehicle-Outlook-2023.pdf

About SAVART Motors

SAVART Motors is a local electric vehicle manufacturer from Indonesia that emphasizes quality and innovation. With a commitment to in-house components and excellence in R&D, SAVART Motors is leading the change towards a more sustainable future for electric vehicles in Indonesia. For more information, visit www.SAVART-ev.com.



About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

