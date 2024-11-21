Relive the Golden Era of Canto Pop: DF Reunion Concert Brings the Magic Back

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2024 – Get ready to turn back time and immerse in the golden age of Canto Pop! On December 18, 2024, at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, Queen Inc. celebrates decades of iconic music with the Queen Inc 20 Years Concert : DF The Canto Reunion Concert, a night to remember for fans of classic hits and unforgettable performances.Headlining the concert is the legendary, flying in from Thailand to reignite the flame of nostalgia. Joining him is the charismatic, Queen Inc.’s bandleader, along with a star-studded ensemble of performers who once lit up the Dragonfly stage. Together, they’ll deliver a repertoire of Canto Pop classics by legends like Beyond, Leslie Cheung, Andy Lau, and Faye Wong, ensuring a night filled with timeless melodies and memories.Reflecting on the concert’s significance, Deehellsix said:This concert is proudly brought to you by Alola, the AI-powered travel lifestyle platform designed to make planning and booking effortless. Marcus Lim, Founder of Alola, shared his excitement:The celebration doesn’t end with the concert. Continue the Canto craze at, the perfect spot to keep the vibes alive with its pulsating beats, dazzling ambiance, and stellar performances that unite music lovers in rhythm and connection.Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, memories, and the very best of Canto Pop. Tickets are limited, so book now and relive the magic of the golden era with the legends who defined it!Concert Details:Queen Inc 20 Years Concert :DF The Canto ReunionDate: 18 December 2024Venue: *SCAPE The Ground TheatreTime: 7pm – 2.30amJointly organized by Queen Inc and EBX Live!Tickets starts from $88 (Free Standing), $588 (VIP Table) and $1888(VVIP Table). Tickets are available for purchase at https://take.app/queeninc After Party Details:Date: 18 December 2024Venue: Shang Live Music House407 Havelock Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169634Time: 11.30pm – 3amHashtag: #FantasticBrandHolding

About the co-organiser Ebenex @ebx.live @ebx.sg

Ebenex is a premier provider of comprehensive event solutions, specializing in live, virtual, and hybrid events.



Being a part of over 3000 successful productions since 2005, including major events like the National Day Parade, Ultra Music Festival, and A-list concerts.



Their division, EBX Live!, has successfully promoted concerts such as Vertical Horizon and Junny in Singapore.

