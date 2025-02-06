NIA Unveils 2025 Startup Trends: AI, Green Tech, and FinTech Set to Soar as Thailand Drives Global Growth Ambitions

Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA)

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), through the National Innovation Agency (Public Organisation) or NIA, has revealed an overview of Thailand’s startup growth for 2024. The data shows a consistent upward trajectory, with a cumulative growth rate of 3.3% since 2021, reinforcing Thailand’s position as one of the world’s most startup-friendly hubs.As we step into 2025, startups face a dynamic landscape marked by economic fluctuations, evolving consumer behaviours, and the rapid emergence of new technologies. Amid these challenges, three key technology sectors are poised for significant growth and investment opportunities: Artificial Intelligence (AI); Sustainability Technologies, including Green Tech, CleanTech, and Climate Tech; and Financial Technologies (FinTech).stated that over the past year, Thailand has been home to approximately 2,100 startups, comprising 700 in the pre-seed stage and 1,400 in the go-to-market or growth stage. When compared to other countries in Southeast Asia, Thai startups have demonstrated consistent growth, with seed-stage funding increasing by 4% year-on-year and a cumulative growth rate of 3.3% since 2021.According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index published last year by StartupBlink—a leading global hub for startup ecosystem data—Thailand ranked 54th globally and 4th in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This reflects the significant progress of Thailand’s startup ecosystem, which is increasingly recognised on the global stage as one of the region’s emerging hubs for entrepreneurial ventures.One of the key challenges for Thailand’s startup ecosystem lies in the rapid expansion of Data Centres, with the country emerging as a prime destination for both domestic and global investors. Positioned as the region’s new “Digital Economy Hub,” Thailand’s data centre capacity has surged by over 54% in the past three years, ranking third in ASEAN, following Singapore and Malaysia. Projections for 2024–2027 estimate that Thailand could attract around 260 billion baht in data centre investments.However, to fully capitalise on this growth, Thailand must accelerate talent development to meet market demands and establish robust, long-term policies that inspire investor confidence. These efforts are critical in fostering a sustainable ecosystem that aligns with the broader challenges of the AI-driven society, the need for upskilling and reskilling the workforce, and the global shift towards ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. Embracing ESG not only ensures sustainable business practices but also positions Thailand competitively within the evolving global economic landscape.Looking ahead to 2025, both in Thailand and globally, the startup landscape is set to be driven by transformative technologies that promise significant growth potential. These key trends include:AI is rapidly revolutionising industries, with Generative AI at the forefront due to its versatility across sectors. This technology fuels continuous, efficient innovation by creating new content, solutions, and processes. Additionally, the rise of AI Agentic Systems—capable of autonomous thinking, analysis, and decision-making—marks a major leap forward. These systems excel at managing complex tasks and solving multidimensional problems, with over 70% of business leaders and investors confident in their potential to transform operations, from strategic planning and production to customer service. AI Agents not only enhance responsiveness to market demands but also significantly reduce resource consumption, making them an essential asset for future-focused organisations.As environmental challenges intensify, businesses are increasingly prioritising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, while consumers demand eco-friendly, socially responsible products and services. This shift is propelling the global environmental tech market towards exponential growth, with forecasts predicting an average annual increase of nearly 25% over the next decade. Innovative solutions addressing clean energy, waste management, and sustainable products are driving this momentum. For startups to succeed in this space, it’s critical to develop business models that balance profitability with positive environmental and social impact.In Southeast Asia, FinTech continues to dominate the investment landscape, securing an impressive 26% of seed funding in 2024—the highest across all sectors—followed closely by blockchain technologies at 20%. This underscores the sector’s resilience and attractiveness, fuelled by innovations in digital payments, decentralised finance, and blockchain applications.In an era defined by rapid technological change, agility is key. Startups must cultivate adaptability, building flexible systems that can pivot in response to evolving market conditions. This dynamic approach not only strengthens business foundations but also ensures sustained growth and scalability in an increasingly competitive global environment.emphasised that in 2025, under its role as Thailand’s “Focal Conductor of Innovation,” the National Innovation Agency (NIA) remains committed to fostering and accelerating the growth of startups through its extensive mechanisms and networks. The agency will focus particularly on the development of “Impact Tech”—technologies designed to create positive economic and social impacts, reinforcing Thailand’s global image and recognition as an “Innovation Nation.”NIA’s support framework spans the entire startup journey, from inception to international market expansion guided by the strategic pillars of Groom -> Grant -> Growth -> Global.This phase nurtures entrepreneurial capabilities through the NIA Academy, offering comprehensive courses in collaboration with strategic partners and self-paced learning via online platforms like MOOCs. Additionally, the Startup Thailand League plays a pivotal role in enhancing innovation skills among university students, equipping them with entrepreneurial mindsets and preparing them to transition from academic environments to the real-world startup ecosystem.NIA provides diverse forms of non-repayable grants tailored to stimulate innovative business development. These grants support both economic drivers—such as national innovation business promotion platforms and regional innovation ecosystems—and social impact projects, including the ‘Innovation Village’ initiative and urban and community-focused programmes.For startups aiming to scale rapidly and penetrate new markets, the National Innovation Agency (NIA) offersThis is achieved through a suite of tailored incubation and acceleration programmes across four key sectors: Food Technology – via the flagship SPACE-F programme, designed to nurture food-tech startups towards global competitiveness; Agricultural Technology – through the AGROWTH initiative, focusing on innovations that revolutionise modern agriculture; Health Technology – supporting startups that develop cutting-edge health and medical solutions. Climate Technology – fostering sustainable innovations that address climate change and environmental challenges.To inspire and showcase outstanding innovation success stories, NIA runs the “Nin Mangkorn” project, a platform highlighting transformative ventures. This initiative has evolved into “Nin Mangkorn 10X,” with a bold mission to propel high-potential entrepreneurs into capital markets, targeting revenues of no less than 100 million baht within three years.NIA is committed to expanding Thailand’s startup footprint on the international stage through the establishment of a Global Startup Hub. This initiative facilitates cross-border market access, strategic partnerships, and international networking. NIA has forged strong alliances with key global ecosystems, including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the Nordic countries, creating a dynamic bridge for Thai startups to thrive in diverse markets.In addition to its growth and global expansion strategies, the National Innovation Agency (NIA) is actively fostering investment opportunities through mechanisms such asin partnership with the Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA). This initiative provides co-investment funding of up to 10 million baht to support high-potential startups.Complementing this effort are key government and industry bodies offering robust financial support: The Board of Investment (BOI) promotes promising startups with incentives ranging from 20 to 50 million baht, particularly for those in the Pre-Series A+ stage and beyond;, managed by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), offers substantial backing with a total fund allocation of 1 billion baht to accelerate industrial innovation; andhas launched the Beacon Impact Fund, focusing on investments aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, with an initial fund of 1.2 billion baht.Moreover, the upcoming “Startup Promotion and Development Act” or the long-waited “Startup Act”, a landmark legislative framework is set to play a pivotal role in solidifying Thailand’s startup landscape. The Act will introduce comprehensive measures to support entrepreneurship, attract investment, and create a more conducive environment for startups to thrive, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Thailand as a leading innovation-driven economy.Hashtag: #NIA #NationalInnovationAgency

