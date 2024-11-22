PT. Eka Mas Republik (MyRepublic) Celebrates Double Recognition at ACES Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 4 December 2020 – Christmas is most definitely in the air – the lights

are up, trees are decorated and holiday tunes can be heard playing throughout

the city. Adding to the yuletide spirit, 7-Eleven has composed a one-of-a-kind

Christmas treat to stimulate the senses. 7Café has remixed a Christmas classic

with the help of its 100% Arabica beans enabling you to experience its good

quality freshly brewed coffee in a truly novel way.

7Café has released a short Christmas video,

the soundtrack of which incorporates a multitude of ASMR sound effects, made

using its exclusive blend of 100% Arabica coffee beans. 7Café’s signature high

quality coffee beans take a leading role; they are transformed into Christmas

trees, snowflakes and other familiar Christmas motifs. A treat for both the

eyes and the ears that will be sure to put a smile on your face!

7Café’s classic black takeaway cup has

also enjoyed a colourful makeover! Bright neon outlines of 7-Eleven stores,

balloons, cakes, musical notes and more adorn this year’s festive cups. There

are two designs available — one in gorgeous dark green, the other in striking

black. The dazzling multicoloured designs will certainly light up your season

with each and every sip!

Click here to enjoy the ASMR short video Grab

a 7Café and Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong https://youtu.be/1wWcYqdjRwM

About 7Café

7Café is one of 7-Eleven’s own brands.

Available at over 300 stores, 7Café enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed

coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. Its

unique blend comprises of premium 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from

Brazil, Honduras, Bali, Indonesia and Sumatra. The beans are freshly roasted locally

in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The select blend with

its sweet, slight nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven.

The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2Xi1ngA