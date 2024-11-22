VinFast officially delivers VF 5 electric cars in Indonesia

Indonesian customers take delivery of the VF 5 during the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week 2024 event.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 November 2024 – VinFast Auto has officially launched the delivery of its electric VF 5, at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week, held from November 22 to December 1, 2024. This is the second electric car model VinFast has delivered in Indonesia, reinforcing its mission to make electric vehicles accessible for all and contributing to the green transportation revolution in Indonesia and throughout the region.In just nine months since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has delivered two electric car models in two of the most popular segments: the VF 5 (A-segment) and the VF e34 (C-segment).The VF 5 has become one of VinFast's best-selling models in 2024, significantly contributing to the company's top market share in Vietnam. Building on this success, VinFast seeks to establish the VF 5 as a key model in Indonesia as it continues to penetrate the market through three core pillars: premium-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales policies.The A-segment model combines a robust, compact design with superior safety features compared to gasoline cars in the same segment, making it an ideal choice for urban drivers. It targets Indonesian consumers interested in the green transportation movement, especially in the Jakarta metropolitan area.The VF 5 is currently available in Indonesia with a promotional on-the-road price in Jakarta of(with battery purchase) andVinFast offers flexible purchasing options: customers can buy the VF 5 with the battery included or opt for a battery subscription plan starting at just 990.000 IDR per month. Additionally, customers choosing installment plans will benefit from 0% interest, no administrative fees, and no service charges for the first year.To alleviate potential concerns about transitioning to electric vehicles in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced an attractive resale value guarantee. Vehicles that have been used for 6 months will retain up to 90% of their original value, after one year, 86%, after two years, 78%, and after three years, 70%.Furthermore, in Indonesia, the VF 5 comes with the market-leading warranty: seven years or 160,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) for the vehicle and eight years with no distance traveled limit for the battery.shared:VinFast's booth at Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week will be open to visitors from November 22 to December 1, 2024. The VF 5 delivery ceremony is scheduled for November 22. Starting from November 24, attendees can also test drive the VF 5 and VF e34 to experience these smart and modern electric vehicles, tailored for urban lifestyles.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en



