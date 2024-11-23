Assure Medical Imaging Commemorates Grand Opening Ceremony

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October

2020 – The Clifford Clinic is

announcing a new expansion to broaden the range of cosmetic services provided

to those seeking treatment in aesthetics medicine. At their new branch, The

Clifford Surgery Clinic offers plastic surgery services, adding to their

comprehensive list of aesthetic procedures provided.

Dr. Timothy Shim

joins the team as the resident Senior Consultant Plastic Surgeon at The

Clifford Surgery Clinic to lend his expertise in reconstructive and aesthetic

surgery. He has also trained in Tokyo to perform supermicosurgery, a precision-demanding

procedure that requires rigorous coordination between the eye, microscope and

hand. Known to have a keen eye for detail and an interest in aesthetics and

reconstructive microsurgery, he has carried out many surgical procedures such

as eyebag removal, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation and fat grafting.

The Clifford

Clinic began as an aesthetic clinic

that provides non-surgical aesthetics procedures including acne

treatments, pigmentation removal and fillers. Leading the clinic is Dr

Gerard Ee, who is medically trained in the UK and has amassed years of surgical

experiences from working in local and international hospitals. He is fully

accredited in aesthetic procedures that include fillers, Botox, lasers and

light therapies, delivering them in a unique approach that achieves symmetry

and elegance. Dr Gerard Ee is also joined by Dr Chow Yuen Ho, who has a keen

interest in aesthetic dermatological and laser procedures, and armed with more

than a decade of clinical practice experience under his belt.

With the clinic

expansion, The Clifford Surgery Clinic aims to cater to a wider group of

patients looking to enhance or improve their features surgically. This includes

plastic surgery procedures such as double eyelid surgery, breast implants,

tummy tuck and hymenoplasty. The Clifford Surgery Clinic is located at Clifford

Centre, less than a minute’s walk from Raffles Place MRT station exit A.