AIA Hong Kong Fully Supports Additional Performance for Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Further Promotes Local Mega-Events

Photo Credit: Anna Lee

Photo Credit: Anna Lee

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – Following the announcement of the highly anticipatedtaking place in Hong Kong in April 2025, all presale tickets for Coldplay’s three shows were quickly sold out upon release. As the exclusive insurance partner of, AIA Hong Kong fully supports the additional fourth performance, so more people can experience the extraordinary world-class band’s musical talent and stage presence.AIA Hong Kong is also thrilled to announce two of its sponsored eventsandhave been included in Hong Kong’s Mega Events Calendar for the first half of 2025. As the largest annual winter spectacle,has contributed an estimated HKD 1.8 billion to the Hong Kong economy over the past decade and is set to return to the Central Harbourfront this December.Through its staunch support of the local mega-event economy, AIA Hong Kong aims to create more delightful experiences and precious memories for the community, while also promoting economic benefits such as tourism and employment opportunities, helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.Hashtag: #AIAHongKong #coldplay

