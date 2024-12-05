Chinese Tycoon Ren Li Honored As Responsible Business Leader At Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024

Letright Corporation Founder recognized for his commitment to sustainable practices, ethical integrity, and impactful leadership.

Ren Li, Founder of Letright Corporation (centre), was honoured as the Responsible Business Leader at the prestigious ACES Awards 2024 held recently in Bangkok, Thailand. The award was presented on stage by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Hemant Batra, Honorary Chairman of the ACES Council (right)

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2024 – Ren Li, the visionary founder of Letright Corporation, was awarded the Responsible Business Leader title at the prestigious ACES Awards 2024. His recognition highlights his pioneering efforts in integrating sustainability into business operations and his unwavering commitment to ethical governance and community welfare.The award ceremony, held on November 14, celebrated leaders who exemplify sustainable practices and ethical integrity. Ren Li’s journey began in 1999 when he founded Letright Corporation, tapping into China’s burgeoning furniture market. His commitment to sustainability was evident as early as 2001 when he ceased the production of wooden patio umbrellas, driven by a sense of responsibility and love for the planet, rather than external pressures. Letright embraced these values even before the Paris Agreement in 2015.Under Ren Li’s leadership, Letright has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. In 2001, Letright revolutionized the industry by mass-producing solar lights, laying a strong foundation in photovoltaic technology. By 2007, the introduction of Polywood, a wood-effect material, further reduced wood usage, balancing sustainability with business success. In 2016, Letright adopted eco-friendly technology to create wood-effect finishes on non-wood outdoor furniture, satisfying consumer demand while expanding market share.In his acceptance speech, Ren Li expressed gratitude to his team at Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd., and his family, especially his daughter, for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the ACES platform for fostering a community of leaders dedicated to sustainable development.Ren Li highlighted Letright’s innovations, such as the Solaryard Smart Pergola launched in 2023, which is pivotal in enriching outdoor living while contributing substantially to sustainable development. This groundbreaking product addresses outdoor challenges and transforms spaces into vibrant, energy-efficient environments. He noted that the market for smart pergolas is projected to exceed 100 million units over the next decade, potentially generating 200 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and significantly reducing global carbon emissions.He concluded by reaffirming his belief that businesses have a responsibility to drive economic progress while protecting the planet and communities. He urged entrepreneurs to embrace sustainability as a necessity for creating a future where people and nature thrive together. “Thank you all for your support and belief that business can and should be a force for good. Let us continue to lead with purpose, inspire others, and create brighter, sustainable solutions for the challenges that lie ahead. Together, we can reshape the future of global business and the environment,” Ren Li stated.Hashtag: #LetrightCorporation #ACESAwards2024 #ResponsibleBusinessLeader #Sustainability

About Letright Corporation

Founded in 1999 by Ren Li, Letright is a fully integrated outdoor furniture company offering comprehensive solutions in design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales. The company holds over 1,000 product patents and has received numerous international design awards, including IF and Red Dot. With a presence in over 70 countries, Letright has established strategic partnerships with major retailers worldwide, known for its exceptional product design and market insights.



Committed to becoming a global leader in outdoor living through innovation and sustainability, Letright has embraced eco-friendly materials and technologies, moving away from solid wood to sustainable alternatives. In 2023, Letright launched the Solaryard Smart Pergola, a revolutionary product enabling year-round outdoor enjoyment with negative carbon emissions. This dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship is encapsulated in its mission: “Better outdoor living, happier human beings.”

