Asian Seed Congress: Asia-Pacific Region Leads Global Seed Trade, Innovation

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2024 – From Dec. 2 to 6, the 29th Asian Seed Congress was held in Sanya, Hainan, bringing together over 1,500 participants from 52 countries and regions. It provided a comprehensive platform for seed industry enterprises worldwide to present new varieties and explore opportunities for trade cooperation.According to the Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA), the region plays a vital role in the global seed market. Advanced crop breeding techniques and increasingly refined bio-breeding regulations have spurred innovation within the seed industry, positioning the Asia-Pacific as a global leader in seed trade and technology.Data from Kynetec, an agricultural market research firm, reveals that in 2023, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 40% of global crop seed usage and took up 32% of the global seed market value.With the development of technologies such as gene editing, countries like China, Japan, India, Thailand, and the Philippines are improving their regulatory frameworks for bio-breeding and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation seeds.During the congress, participants engaged in extensive discussions on topics including the future business models of the seed industry, innovation acceleration, seed industry protection, and cross-border seed circulation. Meanwhile, numerous cutting-edge products, technologies, and equipment were exhibited, drawing significant attention.Wintersteiger, an Austrian company, showcased its intelligent equipment for plot seed breeding, which can automatically calculate crop spacing and pesticide application rates. Using GPS technology, this equipment facilitates automated operations, attracting wide attention among the participants.Dr. Manish Patel, president of the APSA, posed a question in his speech: “If we invest $1 million in agriculture, how should we allocate the funds over five years to maximize food production and returns?” Based on pre-input data, an “AI farm manager” displayed on a screen analyzed options for rice, corn, wheat, and vegetables, ultimately presenting an optimal plan.The Asian Seed Congress is held annually in various countries or regions across the Asia-Pacific and has been running for 28 consecutive years, establishing itself as one of the most significant events in the global seed industry. The 2024 Asian Seed Congress is hosted by the APSA and co-organized by the China National Seed Trade Association (CNSTA) and the Sanya Municipal People’s Government.

