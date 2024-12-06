The 2024 Vinfuture Prize Honors Four Scientific Works Under The Theme Of “Resilient Rebound”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the $3 million VinFuture Grand Prize to the winners.

The 2024 VinFuture Special Prize for Innovators with Outstanding Achievements has been awarded to Professors Zelig Eshhar (Israel), Carl H. June, and Michel Sadelain (United States).

The 2024 VinFuture Special Prize for Innovators from Developing Countries has been bestowed upon Dr. Firdausi Qadri (Bangladesh).

The 2024 VinFuture Special Prize for Women Innovators has been awarded to Professor Kristi S. Anseth (United States).

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2024 –The 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony was broadcast live nationally on Vietnam National Television VTV1. The ceremony was graced with the presence of Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, leaders of domestic ministries and departments, international ambassadors, and eminent scientists from around the world.The four winning works were rigorously curated from a pool of nearly 1,500 impressive nominations spanning more than 80 countries and territories worldwide. These groundbreaking achievements have the potential to significantly impact humanity’s present and future, particularly in critical fields like computer science, public health and global health, material science, and generative medicine. Not only do these innovations offer solutions to universal challenges, but they also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of humanity.With their potential for exponential growth, this year’s award-winning innovations epitomize the spirit of “resilient rebound.” By pushing the boundaries of science and technology, these breakthroughs unlock new directions and expand the possibilities of application.Advances in deep learning have opened a transformative era for technological innovation, enabling machines to learn from vast amounts of data and achieve unprecedented accuracy in tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing, and decision-making. Professorsandhave made groundbreaking contributions to neural networks and deep learning algorithms, whilepioneered accelerated computing platforms that facilitated the modern era of AI (Artificial Intelligence) computing. Professor‘s creation of the ImageNet dataset further drove advances in visual recognition systems, making it possible to train models at scale.Since 2012, deep learning has become a dominant tool in driving rapid advancements across sectors such as healthcare, autonomous systems, and financial services, and shaping the future of innovation.In addition to the VinFuture Grand Prize, three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, have been awarded to innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields, women innovators, and innovators from developing countries.Professor‘s groundbreaking work transformed cancer treatment by developing CAR T cell therapy, a “living drug” that has saved many lives and sparked a thriving biopharmaceutical industry. This innovation offers hope for new medical applications and affordable treatments worldwide. Professorsandbuilt on this progress, further improving CAR T cell therapy to effectively treat cancer and autoimmune diseases that resist standard therapies. Their pioneering work led to the approval of the first CAR T cell therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for childhood and young adult acute lymphocytic leukemias and is now considered for clinical care world-wide.has played a key role in improving vaccination against cholera, a severe diarrheal disease due to the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, that occurs after ingestion of contaminated food or water and remains a major public health concern particularly in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. Dr. Firdausi Qadri at the ICDDR,B (International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh) has performed large-scale clinical studies with a Vietnamese live vaccine strain which allowed her to conclude on the benefit, power and safety of a single oral dose of an affordable vaccine and consequently on the possibility to perform large-scale vaccination campaigns in her own country and in other poor countries, in order to prevent outbreaks.Controlling cholera outbreaks at the source enhances global public health security, preventing the spread of the disease across borders.is a pioneer, who has developed biomaterial cell culture systems, to decipher extracellular matrix (ECM) signals that regulate tissue development, maintenance and regeneration. She designed synthetic ECM that captures the unique cell and dynamic tissue microenvironment in three-dimensional space that can be modulated on demand, providing a means to study 4D-biology. She studies how cells exchange information with the ECM and applies this knowledge to engineer biomaterials for tissue regeneration and disease states, as well as screening drugs.She is renowned for blending modern molecular and cellular biology with engineering and mathematics to produce the next generation of biomaterials that are tissue substitutes able to restore, maintain, or improve tissue function.Commenting on the results of the 2024 VinFuture Prize,, VinFuture Prize Council Chair, stated, “The VinFuture Prize has solidified its position as one of the world’s most prestigious science and technology awards, with four successful prize seasons. Notably, numerous VinFuture Prize laureates have gone on to receive further accolades at prestigious global awards, validating VinFuture’s visionary approach and pioneering spirit. The VinFuture Foundation remains committed to its mission of serving humanity and inspiring innovation in Vietnamese science and technology. 