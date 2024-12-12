Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024

LAHORE: Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has secured the top position in Google search trend of 2024 for the tech category, solidifying its status as the most searchedsmartphone brand in the country. Dominating the rankings with three spots in the top 10, this achievement is a testament to the brand’s unwavering popularity and its commitment to empowering the youth through groundbreaking technology and innovation. This recognition highlights Infinix’s consistent efforts throughout the year to bring cutting-edge solutions to the youth.

Among the most searched keywords were the Infinix NOTE 30, NOTE 40, and HOT 50 Pro. The NOTE series has established itself as a leader in charging technology, setting new benchmarks within the industry.The NOTE 30 revolutionized the smartphone experience with its All-Round Fast Charge technology, empowering users to go about their day without the constant worry of battery life. The innovation continued with the NOTE 40, which introduced wireless charging—an industry first for Android devices. This model also boasted the impressive 100W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 and various charging modes designed for different scenarios, effectively redefining what users can expect from smartphone charging capabilities. Moreover, in 2024, the Infinix HOT 50 Pro emerged as one of the most sought-after smartphones in Pakistan, underscoring its exceptional appeal among consumers. Its unique blend of style and durability resonated strongly, making it a standout choice and highlighting Infinix’s unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding user expectations.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, expressed his pride, stating, “Topping Google’s year-end trends is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to empowering the youth with groundbreaking technology and innovation. This recognition inspires us to continue setting higher standards in 2025, delivering even more transformative experiences to our users.”

This monumental achievement not only highlights Infinix’s dedication to bringing innovative products to the market but also reaffirms its leadership in shaping the future of technology in Pakistan. As the brand moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower the youth with cutting-edge solutions, ensuring that 2025 will be another remarkable year of innovation and excellence.

