Youth In Action: 115,000 Young Malaysian Artists Illustrate A Greener Future For All

Empowering their creative journey, participants attended masterclasses led by expert artists from MY Art Studio and MY Craft Studio. Beyond art, each workshop embedded sustainability teachings alongside themes of eco-friendly living, empathy and community engagement. The workshops not only nurtured artistic talents, but also inspired participants to grow as responsible, compassionate individuals. For many, the workshops expanded their artistic skills and strengthened their understanding of environmental themes. Notably, over 77,000 students took part in the workshops, which were conducted both online and in person.

In line with this year’s contest theme of sustainability, Faber-Castell has also forged a partnership with Gamuda Land, an eco-friendly developer, to facilitate educational field trips and hands-on activities. Ahead of the final round, the top 30 finalists were invited to Paya Indah Wetlands, one of Malaysia’s protected Wetlands Reserve, where they joined handicraft workshops and explored the reserve’s natural landscapes, gaining an appreciation for Malaysia’s biodiversity and interconnected ecosystems. This immersive experience sparked new ideas, especially for urban students, enabling them to incorporate nature-inspired motifs into their artwork.

Young Voices for Environmental Change





The Young Artist Award encouraged students to look beyond traditional art, fostering critical thinking on sustainability and environmental advocacy. The programme culminated in a sustainability-themed colouring contest, where participants showcased their newly honed skills, reflecting their visions for a sustainable future. Their artworks embodied a deeper understanding of environmental issues, blending artistic skill with their commitment to change.





Chan Ellen, the Grand Winner of Category C (13 to 17 years old) shared that her piece reflects her ambition to become an environmental scientist. Featuring a vibrant depiction of nature and technology coexisting in harmony, Ellen envisions a future where innovation drives sustainability. “The workshops not only helped me hone my artistic skills but also inspired me to think deeply about how I can use my passion and future career to contribute to a greener world,” she said.





For Ooi Joelle, the Grand Winner of Category B (9 to 12 years old), the trip to Paya Indah Wetlands was an eye-opening experience that directly influenced her winning piece – a lush, thriving landscape intertwined with symbols of sustainable living. Joelle shared, “It was a meaningful and unforgettable trip that gave me a close-up view of nature’s beauty found in diverse flora and fauna. Through the blending techniques we learned in the workshops, I tried to capture that beauty in my art to show how important it is to protect our planet. I hope my piece inspires others to feel the same and care about ensuring our world stays vibrant and full of life.”





Another winner, Wong Ler En, Category A (5 to 8 years old) Grand Winner, imagined a future where people actively care for the planet. Her artwork showcases a world with solar panels, wind turbines, reforestation, and sustainable practices like reducing waste and conserving resources. “This contest made me think about all the small ways we can help the earth, like planting trees and using clean energy,” she explained. “The workshops taught me to use art to bring my ideas to life. I hope my artwork encourages others to take care of the earth and make it greener.”





“As both a parent and educator, I’ve seen the programme’s positive impact and growth in outreach over the years,” said Miss Lim Suk Wen, whose son is a participant this year and sibling to a 2022 Young Artist Award winner. “With environmental themes at the forefront, the Young Artist Award engages students, connecting their creativity with a sense of responsibility. This hands-on experience not only enriches their artistic skills, but also fosters a powerful lifelong appreciation for sustainability in the next generation.”





Mr. Andrew Woon, Managing Director of Faber-Castell Malaysia, expressed pride in the programme’s role in fostering environmental awareness and creativity among youth. “The future is in the hands of our children and empowering them as changemakers is vital. By combining creativity with environmental responsibility, programmes like the Young Artist Award help students gain confidence and find their own voices using mediums like colour pencils, poster colours and oil pastels. We hope they emerge not only as skilled artists but also as advocates for sustainability.”





Faber-Castell Malaysia is committed to expanding the Young Artist Award by actively engaging with schools nationwide, ensuring all Malaysian school children have the opportunity to participate. These efforts aim to promote more young voices for sustainability through art and empower the next generation of environmental advocates.





For a full list of winners and to view their respective artworks, log on their Facebook, Young Artist Award 2024 – Faber-Castell Young Artist Award





The Young Artist Award offers a two-pronged approach to enhance the teacher’s teaching techniques with the Art Experience Teacher’s Edition and the student’s learning process through the competition. The Art Experience Teacher’s Edition introduced teachers to different art materials and mediums to encourage creativity in the classroom. In 2024, the program has engaged over 3,456 teachers nationwide.