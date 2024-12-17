5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Lab Packing

Lab packing is a means to ensure efficient and trouble-free packing of hazardous waste from laboratories and similar research facilities. It involves classifying, identifying, segregating, packing, and disposing of hazardous materials. There’s a science to the process itself, and lab managers and custodial staff must be aware of the steps and what might go wrong if personnel do not follow them. Here are five common mistakes to avoid when lab packing.

Failure To Identify Materials

Lab packing doesn’t mean just tossing waste into a plastic bag, cinching the top, and throwing it away—chemical identification is a key part of the lab packing process. Labs must identify, label, and mark individual waste as hazardous. Failure to do so can lead to catastrophic consequences. Accurate identification and labeling must be done in accordance with regulations set out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and similar regulatory bodies to avoid fines and penalties. Proper labeling alerts those who handle the waste.

Improper Container Selection

Lab packing requires the right containers. Common containers include blue barrels made of nonreactive materials. Containers must be compatible with the chemicals they contain. This ensures no leaks, spills, reactions, or corrosion. Inappropriate containers are dangerous and may further complicate the process. Pick the right containers, and ensure they are properly closed and labeled.

Overpacking and Under-packing

Make sure that lab packing containers are neither over- nor under-packed. Overpacking a container can cause ruptures, imbalances, and other problems. Under-packing, on the other hand, may cause contents to shift, leading to potential breaks and spills. Stick to lab packing guidelines to pack containers correctly.

Neglecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

People handling hazardous waste must wear PPE to stay safe. Exposure to hazardous substances is no joke, and PPE protects personnel’s health and safety. Provide gloves, suits, boots, goggles, respirators, and other necessary gear, and train employees on their correct use. Wearing PPE should be mandatory when handling waste. This will reduce the likelihood of accidents and prevent insurance claims and higher premiums.

Incomplete Documentation

Every shipment of hazardous waste must be backed by a paper trail. Document every step of the process, from the initial identification and labeling of chemicals to the chain of events and individuals handing off the waste until its final disposal. Detailed records of ID, quantities, dates, and disposal methods keep you covered by keeping everyone informed. Make sure your documentation is complete.

Those are five common mistakes to avoid when lab packing. Keep these precautions in mind, and consider posting signage in packing areas to remind employees of best practices. Keeping everyone informed is the best way to protect the environment and people’s lives.

