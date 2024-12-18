First Phosphate Signs Long-term Offtake Agreements and Pursues Interest from Financial Partner

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, yesterday, the Company signed two long-term offtake agreements with creditworthy offtake partners (the “Purchasers”) with respect to its future productions to take place in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada, thereby de-risking its future projects and enhancing their prospective financing.In addition, the Company is now entering the next phase of discussions with the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation (the “First Nation”) regarding a possible financial involvement in the Company, as provided for in the collaboration agreement signed by the First Nation and the Company on April 9, 2024.“We congratulate First Phosphate on this offtake agreement,” says Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Chief, Gilbert Dominique. “It is with optimism that we welcome the achievement of this important milestone, and we look forward to pursuing the next stage of our discussions with First Phosphate.”“First Phosphate is achieving its goals as it continues to build a trusting relationship with the First Nation which is committed to supporting the development of the project in a way that respects its values,” says John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate.The definitive terms of the offtake agreements shall be finalized in separate agreements to be entered into between the parties. The agreements contain termination rights by the Purchasers if the first delivery of product is not made by a certain date unless the parties agree to an extension as well as other normal course termination provisions. The commencement of the industrial operations proposed by the Company are subject to a number of conditions, including permitting and financing which the Company continues to work towards diligently.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:April 9, 2024: Collaboration Agreement between Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation and First PhosphateThe scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan is the political and administrative organization that represents the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Nation. The Pekuakamiulnuatsh Nation has 10,840 members, many of whom live in the community of Mashteuiatsh, on the bank of the Pekuakami (Lac Saint-Jean). Mashteuiatsh (which means “there where the point can be found”), is a historical place of meeting.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (“LFP”) battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in a responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate is owner and developer of the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada that consists of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of harmful concentrations of deleterious elements.Armand MacKenzieVice President, Government RelationsTel: +1 (514) 618-5289Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/

About First Phosphate Corp.