Honoring Excellence: The Philippines’ Pioneering Achievements at ACES Awards 2024

A gaming experience designed to stand any challenge

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November

2020 – The exclusive

lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AOC, the leader

in the gaming monitor market, have come together to introduce the first ever

Porsche Design AOC AGON gaming monitor. The 27″ (68.58 cm) PD27 provides an

experience similar to driving a race car: high octane specifications (27″ QHD

panel, 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms MPRT), a sleek, eye-catching,

racing-influenced design and a wide range of functionalities to be utilized both

on a daily basis and during long gaming sessions. Even before the official

launch, the impressive design of this new monitor was honoured with the Red Dot

Award 2020.

Performance with no compromise

on style

Competitive

gaming is both accessible and inviting, but the competition itself is fierce. Beginners

and pros alike can agree on one key factor, high performance PC equipment is

the key to success. Just like a race car driver who anticipates and calculates

how to enter the apex of a curve on the track, e-sports players must react quickly

and make decisions in milliseconds. The performance of each piece of equipment is

of the utmost importance, and can easily dictate the outcome of a competition.

That is why Porsche Design tapped into its motorsports DNA and teamed up with

AOC to create a high-performance monitor — specifically for those gamers who are

in it to win it.

“With

its linear and purist design that blends form and function, the Porsche Design

AOC AGON PD27 is a perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and overarching design

philosophy. Combined with AOC AGON’s innovative and cutting-edge technologies,

the new monitor is developed for gamers seeking optimal performance that

doesn’t compromise on style,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at

Porsche Design.

“We’re

proud and elated to announce the first result of our new partnership with

Porsche Design: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor. AOC’s proven

expertise in display technologies is a great match with Porsche Design’s

exceptional approach to design. Gamers around the world will be thrilled to

experience this great product both in design and outstanding gaming

performance,” says Stefan Sommer, Director Marketing and Business Management at AOC Europe.

The

monitor’s design is accented by the silver-coloured stand element, shaped like

the roll cage of a race car. Just as it does in an actual sports car, it

provides the user the stability, durability and endurance when adrenaline kicks

in. Staying true to Porsche Design’s design philosophy to elegantly blend style

and performance, the PD27 can project its logos on the table in different

colours, and light up the back of the display to elevate the gaming

environment.

Shifting to the next gear

The

PD27 is developed for the most ambitious competitive gamers and professional

e-sports enthusiasts around the world. It displays images in QHD resolution

(2560×1440) and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate, a perfect combination for

demanding players. The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing

vivid, lifelike colours and a wide dynamic range that allows users to immerse

themselves in the simulated world. Additionally, a very tight curvature of

1000R (1 m radius) surrounds and encapsulates the user, a particularly great

feature for the sim-racing community.

The

240 Hz refresh rate reduces the perceivable motion blur, while the 1 ms GtG and

0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times guarantee a clear, ghosting-free gaming

experience. With AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro users experience smooth gameplay,

free of tearing. The VA panel’s high brightness of 550 nits ensures undisturbed

gameplay at any lighting conditions.

Driving gamer’s success

The

PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a centre console, to

quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets. Users

longing for the roar of the flat six-boxer engines in racing games will appreciate

the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the

monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort

1.4 inputs.

The

Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 will be

available mid of November 2020 in select Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers

and online at www.porsche-design.com

and selected

retail online shops with

an RRP of EUR 799.

Please

find below the downlink of product images:

About Porsche Design:

In 1963,

Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design

objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take

the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the

exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and

design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products

today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and

perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly

combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio

F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in over 130 Porsche

Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and

the official online store (www.porsche-design.com).

For more information please visit www.porsche-design.com





About AOC:

AOC is one of the global top brands in the display

market. High quality, first-rate service, attractive designs as well as

environmentally friendly, ergonomic and innovative products at competitive

prices are the reasons why more and more consumers, corporate decision-makers

and distribution partners trust in AOC. AOC offers displays which cater to

every type of user, be it for professional, home, entertainment or gaming use.

AOC is a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world’s largest LCD monitor manufacturer.

For more information please

visit www.aoc.com.

