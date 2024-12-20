Development Bank of the Philippines Celebrates Consecutive and Dual Honors at Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) 2024

FWD most awarded insurer for third consecutive year with revolutionary products and tied agency strength in the spotlight
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020
– FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) was the most awarded winner in the insurance sector for the third
consecutive year at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020
(the “Bloomberg Awards 2020”), bringing home a total of 11 awards, comprising
three Excellence Awards and eight Outstanding Awards.
FWD
has won 7 awards, which include 3 Excellence Awards, in the product and service
categories with its suite of innovative, easy-to-understand and relevant
products.
FWD’s
Tied Agency bagged 3 Outstanding Awards in the Recruitment, Training and
Development, and District Achievement of the Year categories.
Seven of the
awards went to several of FWD’s life insurance and health protection products
and services, highlighting the company’s commitment to developing innovative
solutions that push beyond established boundaries.
FWD also
stood out for the outstanding performance of its highly motivated, well-trained
tied agency force, as well as for the resounding success of its FWD x “The
World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” sponsorship campaign.
Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China and
Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “These
awards, bestowed upon us by some of the most highly regarded voices in the
industry, go a long way towards recognising FWD’s relentless and successful
efforts to change the way people feel about insurance. I am very proud of what
all our teams have achieved in recent years, from identifying yet unmet and
often complex market needs, to structuring revolutionary, easy-to-understand
and relevant products, recruiting and nurturing exceptional talent, and
actively engaging with the public through exciting and interactive
initiatives.”
FWD’s winning
entries include:
- All-round, one-stop health management service PREMIER THE
ONEcierge, which provides priority access to over 100 top-tier hospitals
across Asia; and MINDcierge, an innovative mental health support service
that offer counselling services in both Hong Kong and Mainland China,
clinched two Excellence Awards between them;
- Crisis OneCover, a revolutionary critical illness protection
that covers multiple bases from prevention (such as health screening) to
comprehensive treatment options, and rehabilitation support during
recovery, won two Outstanding Awards in the Critical Illness and
Innovation Product categories;
- MediSaver (Supreme), a medical insurance with savings capabilities
that offers cover up to age 100 (age next birthday) for just 20 years of
premium payment, as well as double protection against three common crises,
bagged an Excellence Award in the Health and Protection category;
- Regal Fortune, a life insurance policy under which the
guaranteed portion of death benefits will increase by 5% annually from age
80 (age next birthday) of the insured, up to a maximum of 150%, to cater
to the legacy planning objectives of high net worth customers, claimed an
Outstanding Award in the High Net Worth (Product) category;
- FWD’s four Government-certified plans under the Voluntary
Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”), which cover a wide range of medical
needs and circumstances, were also recognised with an Outstanding Award in
the Medical Care category;
- Finally, FWD’s Tied Agency bagged three Outstanding Awards in
the Recruitment, Training and Development, and District Achievement of the
Year categories, while the company’s sponsored FWD x “The World of Studio
Ghibli’s Animation” which took Hong Kong by storm last summer won an
Outstanding Award in the Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion)
category.
Table:
List of the 11 awards won by FWD at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial
Institution Awards 2020
|
Winner
|
Category
|
Award
|
PREMIER THE ONEcierge
|
High Net Worth (Service)
|
Excellence
|
MediSaver (Supreme)
|
Health & Protection
|
Excellence
|
PREMIER THE ONEcierge and
MINDcierge (Mainland China Counselling Service)
|
Cross-border Insurance Services
|
Excellence
|
Crisis
OneCover
|
Critical
Illness
|
Outstanding
|
Innovation
Product
|
Outstanding
|
Regal
Fortune
|
High Net
Worth (Product)
|
Outstanding
|
VHIS
Product
|
Medical
Care
|
Outstanding
|
Training
and Development Achievement
|
Outstanding
|
Recruitment
Program of the Year
|
Outstanding
|
ACT
Team (Region 54)
|
District
Achievement of the Year
|
Outstanding
|
FWD x
“The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation”
|
Integrated
Marketing (Branding Promotion)
|
Outstanding
