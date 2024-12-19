Alibaba.com Introduces Trade Assurance in Pakistan, Enabling Local SMEs to Trade with Enhanced Confidence

LAHORE: Alibaba.com, a leading global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of Trade Assurance in Pakistan, enabling local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to trade with enhanced confidence. With this launch, Pakistan joins the ranks of a select few markets where Alibaba.com has introduced this valued service for suppliers.

The launch was announced at the 2025 Alibaba.com Pakistan Supplier Export Summit, held in Sialkot, a hub of industrial excellence. At the event, Alibaba.com shared insights into the growth opportunities and emerging trends within the global apparel industry, which is projected to reach a market size of $1.79 trillion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.81% from 2024 to 20281.

“Alibaba.com’s decision to hold the Pakistan Supplier Export Summit in Sialkot underscores the city’s industrial importance and potential,” said Ikram Ul Haq, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This event has brought immense value to our local businesses by connecting them with global opportunities and introducing the tools needed to succeed in international markets. Initiatives like this reflect Alibaba.com’s dedication to supporting Sialkot’s SMEs to grow and thrive on a global scale.”

Bringing Peace of Mind to Pakistani Suppliers

Global B2B trade can be fraught with challenges, including concerns over costs, product quality, shipment timelines, and more. Trade Assurance, a proprietary order protection service offered by Alibaba.com, alleviates some of these risks, providing both suppliers and buyers with confidence throughout the entire transaction process. Suppliers who opt for this service can conduct business with peace of mind, knowing that their transactions are securely safeguarded by a trusted platform. The service stipulates that the buyer makes payment at the time of purchase, with the funds held in escrow by Alibaba.com until the buyer confirms the satisfactory receipt of the order within a reasonable timeframe.

“Pakistan represents a high-potential supplier market for Alibaba.com, boasting robust production capabilities and a diverse range of product categories that capture substantial global buyer interest. To capitalize on this potential, we have introduced the Trade Assurance service in Pakistan. This service is designed to foster trust between suppliers and global buyers while streamlining transaction processes. Our goal is to enhance efficiency and unlock new business opportunities for Pakistan suppliers to support their growth and success,” said Roger Luo, Head of Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com.

Participating suppliers stand to benefit significantly from Trade Assurance, as the service not only enhances buyers’ trust in them but also allows them to build a robust online transaction history. By enhancing their online profile, suppliers can improve their ranking and visibility on Alibaba.com, ultimately leading to a wealth of future business opportunities.

“Trust is the foundation of success in international trade. When dealing with buyers from different parts of the world, ensuring that both sides feel secure is critical. Trade Assurance bridges this trust gap by offering payment protection and transparent processes, which are crucial for fostering long-term relationships. With this service, buyers feel confident placing large orders, and sellers like us can focus on delivering quality products without worrying about payment risks,” said Tayyub Hussnain, Founder of Norwich Streetwear, a Sialkot-based verified supplier on Alibaba.com specializing in custom apparel. In 2023, the company secured more than $1 million’s worth of orders through Alibaba.com.

“We are thrilled to bring Trade Assurance to Pakistan. Conducting transactions through this service will enable Pakistani SMEs to build a robust online transaction history, bolster their credit ratings, and enhance their reputation with global buyers. We believe the comprehensive order protection it offers can reduce trade barriers for SMEs, opening pathways for them to flourish in the global marketplace,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com.

Supporting Pakistani Apparel Suppliers

The 2025 Alibaba.com Pakistan Supplier Export Summit brought together more than 500 SME representatives from Sialkot to explore emerging business trends, innovative technologies and future-ready solutions poised to redefine their operations in the digital era. Recognizing Pakistan’s strong position in the apparel sector, Alibaba.com highlighted the potential for local businesses to penetrate international markets, driven by global demand for quality apparel products.

To bolster Pakistani clothing suppliers, Alibaba.com has recently introduced a suite of services tailored specifically for the apparel industry, offering tools and resources that enhance product visibility, streamline operations and facilitate connections with buyers worldwide. This strategic focus on the apparel sector aims to help Pakistani businesses maximize their growth potential and strengthen their presence in the competitive global market.

