NIA Selects Eight Thai Medical and Health Innovators to Break into the German and European Markets, Showcasing Strengths at Medica 2024 and Cementing Thailand’s Role as a ‘Medical Innovation Hub’

Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (Public Organisation), along with Professor Emeritus Dr Sirirurg Songsivilai, Chairman of the Board of Science, Research, and Innovation Promotion (GSRI), and a delegation of executives and staff from NIA, visited the exhibition booth showcasing the achievements of eight medical and health innovation startups supported by NIA. The visit took place at the Medica 2024 event in the Federal Republic of Germany.