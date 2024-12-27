BAKE Cheese Tart Returns to Singapore: A Freshly Baked Delight from Hokkaido

Making a grand comeback, BAKE Cheese Tart brings its well-loved Hokkaido cheese tarts to Takashimaya, featuring its signature double-baked crust and creamy filling.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2024 –BAKE Cheese Tart is back! The Japanese brand, recognised for its cheese tarts made with premium ingredients from Hokkaido, will open a new outlet at Takashimaya, Basement 2, 391 Orchard Road on 27 December 2024. The return of BAKE Cheese Tart introduces customers to its classic recipe, which balances a crisp, double-baked crust with a smooth cheese filling, offering a satisfying and versatile treat.Originating in Hokkaido, BAKE Cheese Tart started as a chilled dessert before evolving into its signature freshly baked version. The recipe blends Hokkaido cream cheese with a carefully developed double-baked crust to create a balance of flavours and textures.The tarts can be enjoyed in various ways: served warm for a light and airy texture, chilled for a denser cheesecake-like experience, or frozen for a creamy, ice-cream-like treat. This versatility has made the product a favourite among customers across regions.In celebration of its comeback, BAKE Cheese Tart is launching an exclusive promotion. From 27 December 2024 to 27 January 2025, customers who purchase six tarts (any flavour combination) will receive one complimentary Earl Grey Cheese Tart—a flavour available for the first time in Singapore.This Earl Grey delight features the classic creamy cheese filling infused with fragrant Earl Grey tea, offering a luxurious and aromatic twist to the iconic tart. Each set of six tarts will be packaged in a Lunar New Year-themed box. Availability is limited, and the promotion will run while stocks last.BAKE Cheese Tart’s return to Singapore is a response to overwhelming demand and fond memories from fans who fell in love with its iconic tarts. Known for drawing long queues and rave reviews, BAKE Cheese Tart has cemented its place as a beloved favourite among dessert enthusiasts. This grand comeback brings joy to its loyal following while introducing new generations to the irresistible taste of its freshly baked cheese tarts.Hashtag: #BAKECheeseTart

BAKE Cheese Tart

BAKE Cheese Tart embodies authenticity, innovation, and joy. As a single-product brand, it takes pride in perfecting the art of cheese tart-making, crafting each tart with premium ingredients and unparalleled dedication. Since its inception in Hokkaido, BAKE Cheese Tart has grown into a global sensation, winning the hearts of millions across Japan, Asia, and beyond.



Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time taster, BAKE Cheese Tart invites you to experience its signature harmony of textures and flavours—delivering a bite of happiness in every tart.

