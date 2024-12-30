Collector-Turned-Entrepreneur Opens House of Watches’ First Store at Far East Plaza

KUALA

9 November 2020 – For 2021 Malaysia has earmarked its largest ever budget

spending allocation of RM322.5 billion with RM17bn committed to combating the

health consequences of COVID-19.

The

budget, running on the theme ‘Resilient as One, Together we Triumph’, accounts

for 22 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and was seen as

necessary to support and stimulate an economy heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Tax

stimulus measures

Jagdev

Singh FCPA, Chairman of the Tax Committee at CPA Australia Malaysia Division

who is also Tax Leader, PwC Malaysia, says the budget has been crafted to

alleviate the economic burden of the people and promote investments in targeted

sectors in order to stimulate economic recovery.

“Measures

such as the one percentage point reduction in the personal tax rate chargeable

on income between RM50,000 and RM70,000, the expansion of personal reliefs

focusing on health and wellness matters and the extension of tax relief for

contribution to the Private Retirement Scheme would greatly benefit the M40

(middle income) bracket by reducing their tax burden. [These measures] will all

assist.”

“Cash

handouts remain the most relevant way of putting money into the pockets of the

B40 (lower income) group and it is good to see that the government has further

enhanced the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional.”

Jagdev

also adds that the government has announced a number of measures to support

economic recovery in the form of new and extended tax incentives to promote

investment, job retention and job creation.

Although

businesses have urged further relief including the reduction in the corporate

tax rate, and a review of the seven-year time limit for tax losses and loss

carry back provisions, the government has resisted the urge to tweak the tax

legislation.

A

budget for all

Meanwhile,

CPA Australia Malaysia Divisional Councillor Surin Segar FCPA, who is also

Maybank Group’s Head of Tax and CFO of the Maybank Foundation, said the budget

was comprehensive, containing a slice for almost everyone in each segment of

society, especially those impacted by the pandemic.

“It

is also a budget which the man on the street requires, covering medical needs

for self and parents, encouraging a healthy living as well as getting

government linked corporates to be involved in supporting online schooling and

environmental preservation,” says Surin.

Indirect

tax changes

Fellow

Divisional Councillor Alan Chung FCPA, who is Senior Executive Director Grant

Thornton Malaysia, notes there were few takeaways on the indirect tax segment.

“In

addition to a new tax imposed on cigarettes on duty free islands, there were

several indirect tax proposals in the appendices to the [budget] speech. One is

on the extension of an existing stamp duty exemption to revive abandoned

housing projects and the other is expanding tourism tax on accommodation booked

through online platforms from July 2021.”

EFP

withdrawals

Tan

Lay Keng FCPA, Partner, Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Sdn Bhd, who is also

a Divisional Councillor, says the

approval to withdraw RM500 per month from Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

Account 1 for 12 months (from January 2021), in addition to approval to

withdraw from EPF Account 2 under i-Lestari introduced in March 2020 will be

helpful in giving people cash to meet

immediate needs.

She

notes: “Employees’ EPF contribution rate reduced from 11 per cent to 9 per cent

(from January 2021 for 12 months) will also augur well for the people.”

Lay

Keng also points out benefits in tax relief announcements for health and

education. She says: “Tax relief available for medical expenses for serious

diseases pertaining to self, spouse and child to include expenses incurred for

specific vaccination (e.g. pneumococcal, influenza and COVID-19, when

available) would also broaden the scope of tax relief,” she adds.

“Tax

relief for technical education fees to include expenses incurred for

up-skilling and self-enhancement courses in fields of skills recognised by the

Department of Skills Development, Ministry of Human Resources would be helpful

to the nation,” she says.

