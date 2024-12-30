Proud Real Estate Unveils Romm Convent: The Apex of Luxury Wellness Residences in Bangkok’s Vibrant CBD

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 December 2024 – In the bustling heart of Bangkok’s prestigious Convent-Sathorn area, Proud Real Estate Plc. introduces Romm Convent , a beacon of luxury wellness living designed for the discerning urbanite. Amidst a thriving residential market buoyed by global-above-average yields, Romm Convent emerges as a rare gem, offering an exclusive investment opportunity in one of the city’s most desirable locations.Ms. Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of the SET-listed Proud Real Estate Plc., discusses the vision behind this pioneering project, “Home is redefined as a space for interactions, where luxury transcends traditional craftsmanship to embrace the vital access to urban green space. In today’s era of land scarcity, creating a breathable, healthy environment is paramount.”Bangkok, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, has undergone significant transformations since the 1980s when rural-urban migration spurred by industrialization led to a wave of suburbanization. Yet, despite the outward expansion, the city’s core areas, particularly around Lumpini Park which covers Silom, Sathorn, Chidlom, Langsuan, Rajdamri, and the initial section of Rama IV Roads, have remained vibrant hubs of development. These districts are renowned for their 5-star hotels, upscale shopping malls, foreign embassies, and Grade A office towers.As Bangkok continues to expand, its super core CBD centered around Lumpini Park remains a focal point of major development. According to data compiled by Proud Real Estate Plc., about 30 projects, primarily mixed-use, have been developed in this area over the past few years, representing a multi-billion-dollar investment. This includes significant megaprojects like the USD 3.2 billion One Bangkok and the USD 1.37 billion Dusit Central Park. These developments not only reinforce Bangkok’s status as a world-class city but also highlight its ongoing transformation and urban sprawl, maintaining the inner city’s pivotal role in the national and regional economic landscape.Recent data from Proud Real Estate Plc . indicates a bustling period of development in the super core CBD, with approximately 30 projects developed in the last few years. Noteworthy developments include the USD 3.2 billion One Bangkok, a ‘city within a city’ offering a dynamic mix of retail, hotel, office, and residential spaces, and the USD 1.37 billion Dusit Central Park which has reintroduced the legendary Dusit Thani Hotel alongside new office and retail spaces. Romm Convent distinguishes itself with a ‘biological design’ concept, which enhances natural air circulation and reduces heat, ensuring a refreshing living environment. This design is on track to receive Fitwel certification by Q1/2025, highlighting the project’s commitment to health and wellness. The development features The Sky Retreat, a luxurious three-story area offering a variety of state-of-the-art amenities designed to cater to all lifestyles.With only 175 units and just eight units per floor, Romm Convent prioritizes privacy and exclusivity. The residences range from 2-bedroom plus(118 sq.m.) to a 4-bedroom duplex penthouse (470 sq.m.), each offering spacious and versatile living environments with panoramic views of Bangkok’s skyline. These residences are optimally priced, reflecting their exceptional value and anticipated rental yields of 5-6%.Residents of Romm Convent benefit from comprehensive on-site wellness services provided through collaborations with leading health institutions like BEDEE by BDMS and BNH Hospital. This holistic approach to wellness ensures that every aspect of residents’ health and well-being is catered to, from preventive care to health promotion. With VVIP special privileges, they are eligible to access to BNH loyal heritage lounge supervised by A-List medical team and receive up to 20% discount when using services at the country’s first private BNH Hospital in a short walk.The Convent-Sathorn area remains a focal point for growth and investment, driven by a tourism boom, Bangkok’s position as a health and wellness destination, and its strategic geopolitical importance. The influx of expatriates and digital nomads has further fueled demand for upscale residential properties in the area.Despite the general trend towards suburbanization, Bangkok’s CBD continues to be the epicenter of economic activity and urban development. The latest study by Thailand’s Real Estate Information Center reaffirmed the economically-centralized development of Bangkok’s CBD, showing a total of 138 mixed-use projects with a gross floor area of 56 million sqm across greater Bangkok in the first half of 2024 alone, with about 90% located in the inner city. REIC estimates that around 15 million sqm of mixed-use supplies will be added to the market over the next five years.Ms. Proudputh concludes, “No matter how much Bangkok expands, the city center remains crucial for employment, quality of life, wealth creation, and access to a sustainable urban ecosystem. Romm Convent embodies our philosophy at Proud Real Estatethrough an experience-based approach enriched by the unique character of the area."Romm Convent is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle choice for those seeking luxury, privacy, wellness, and a sound investment in Bangkok's dynamic real estate market.For more information and to schedule a private viewing, please visit Romm Convent.

Proud Real Estate is a leading luxury property developer in Thailand and a publicly listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Guided by our brand philosophy, “ALL IS WELL,” we are committed to creating residential projects that inspire sustainable well-being for all—our residents, employees, partners, investors, and society as a whole.