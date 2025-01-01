AlphaX DEX Supports USDT Trading of Memecoins on Solana, Ethereum, and Base

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 January 2025 – With the rapid development of the Web3 ecosystem, 2024 undoubtedly marks a pivotal moment in the blockchain industry. This year, Memecoins have transformed from speculative assets into a mainstream cultural phenomenon, becoming a key driver of widespread consensus and wealth transfer. As new issuance models and evolving asset types continue to emerge, the substantial investment opportunities they present have drawn an increasing number of users into the market.In this trend, Memecoins on the Solana blockchain have demonstrated strong growth potential within the “Memes Supercycle,” while Ethereum-based Memecoins continue to experience explosive growth. Furthermore, Base, an emerging public chain, has seen rapid success in the Memecoin space, quickly surpassing many traditional blockchain platforms to become a hotbed for investors. In 2024, classic Memecoins like Doge Pepe , and SHIB have posted average gains of over five times, while MooDeng and PNUT have seen returns exceeding 100 times. Now, the AI segment is gearing up, with coins such as, $Luna,, and $AIXBT gaining traction. These impressive results highlight that the earlier one enters the Memecoin markets on these chains.However, despite the immense potential of the Memecoin market, the complexities and barriers of on-chain trading have deterred many new users from participating. From wallet setup and private key management to gas fees, token conversions, and the overwhelming number of trading pairs, these challenges have kept many investors on the sidelines.To address this, AlphaX.com launched its Memeshot project in early December 2024, aimed at simplifying the Memecoin trading process and lowering the barriers for all users to enter the on-chain crypto market. As a decentralized exchange, AlphaX not only offers a smooth user experience comparable to traditional centralized exchanges, but also becomes the first decentralized exchange to support USDT-based purchases of on-chain Memecoins. This innovative approach makes Memecoin trading more intuitive and convenient, allowing more new users to easily get started.Notably, AlphaX has demonstrated impressive speed in updates and iterations. In less than a month, AlphaX has already enabled trading Memecoins across three major blockchains: Solana, Ethereum, and Base. This means that users holding USDT or USDC can now directly search for and trade their desired Memecoins on AlphaX, completing transactions quickly without waiting for centralized exchange listing processes. For long-term Memecoin investors, AlphaX undoubtedly provides a more efficient and user-friendly trading platform.With AlphaX, you can easily seize investment opportunities in these popular Memecoins while enjoying the autonomy, security, and flexibility offered by a decentralized platform. Join AlphaX now, explore your Memecoin trading journey, and position yourself for the next wave of market growth.Hashtag: #alphax

