Malaysia Global Business Forum membership to unlock a suite of strategic solutions

Instilled positivity among 800 beneficiaries and fundraised for Mental Health Foundation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 October

2020 – AXA Hong Kong is committed to

enhancing the holistic wellness of Hong Kong people. This year, AXA Corporate

Responsibility Week (‘CR Week’) mobilised 300 volunteers to promote mental

health through a series of remote volunteering activities to support underprivileged

families and individuals with mental health challenges and raised funds for

Mental Health Foundation.

In this year’s CR Week, AXA Hong Kong collaborated with five

non-governmental

organisations (‘NGOs’), including Christian Action, Mental Health Foundation,

New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, St. James’ Settlement and Hong

Kong Young Women’s Christian Association, to

create DIY

mental-healing items. These items were later sent to 800 beneficiaries with

mental health challenges, together with gift packs consisting of staple food

items, anti-epidemic items and daily necessities.

The DIY mental-healing items made

by volunteers include:

Drawings from Art Jamming : Paintings with

mental-healing colours to bring positivity to families with member(s) suffering

from mental health issues.

: Paintings with mental-healing colours to bring positivity to families with member(s) suffering from mental health issues. Cheer-up Booklets : Booklets with supportive

messages to families with children who have special educational needs to show

encouragement and support.

: Booklets with supportive messages to families with children who have special educational needs to show encouragement and support. Rain Sticks : For families with children with

special educational needs. The sound of rain will stimulate the sense of

hearing for them.

: For families with children with special educational needs. The sound of rain will stimulate the sense of hearing for them. ‘Positive Stand by Me’ Message

Boards : Message boards with

encouragement for individuals with mental health issues.

: Message boards with encouragement for individuals with mental health issues. Upcycled Plastic Bottle Plant

Pot: Used plastic

bottles were repurposed to become plant pots for kids to complete the design

with their parents and start planting their own plant.

What’s more, near

200 financial

consultants together with their families and friends joined the ‘Sports Challenge‘ organised by AXA Group, in which they had to do

one-hour walking or running in a weekend. With each participation, AXA Hong

Kong would make a donation in the name of the participants to Mental Health

Foundation. For each participant who walked or ran 2km to 5km, AXA Hong Kong will

donate HKD100; for those completed more than 5km, AXA Hong Kong will donate

HKD200 for each of them. Collectively the volunteers completed 789km,

equivalent to almost 19 marathons, and raised close to HKD25,000 for Mental Health

Foundation.