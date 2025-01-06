FLAIR Debuts CES 2025 Showcasing Cutting-Edge Industrial AI Solutions and Hong Kong’s Innovation Prowess





CES provides a platform for global brands to forge partnerships, industry leaders to unveil groundbreaking innovations, and the brightest minds to collaborate on solutions for global challenges. With over 300 Fortune 500 companies representing over 160 countries, territories, and regions, CES unites the brightest tech luminaries to pioneer the future.



FLAIR’s Strategic Presence at CES: A Leap Forward for Industrial AI

FLAIR’s participation at CES underscores its commitment to advancing Industrial AI on a global scale. Recognising CES as a pivotal platform for showcasing market-ready solutions, FLAIR will demonstrate its practical approach to addressing real-world industrial challenges. This overseas exhibition marks a significant milestone in FLAIR’s international expansion strategy, highlighting its global ambitions and commitment to bringing its expertise to a wider audience.



Along with its five spin-off companies, FLAIR will present platform solutions addressing key industry needs in visual inspection, industrial product creation, next-generation warehouse logistics, low-code robotics, and sustainable green technologies.



(Detailed information is provided in the appendix.)



FLAIR’s First Foray Outside Asia

Building on an established track record of developing market-ready AI solutions, FLAIR is expanding its global presence through a strong international R&D team and strategic participation in leading technology exhibitions. FLAIR’s debut at CES, its first major technology event outside of Asia, marks a pivotal step in this international expansion strategy, signifying the company’s global ambitions and commitment to bringing cutting-edge industrial AI solutions to a wider audience.



“FLAIR’s debut at CES 2025 marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionise industries through the power of Industrial AI,” said Dr-Ing Benny DRESCHER, Chief Technology Officer of FLAIR. “We are not just showcasing cutting-edge technologies; we are presenting practical solutions to address critical challenges facing businesses today, such as improving production efficiency, optimising supply chains, and driving sustainable development. FLAIR has developed numerous technology solutions ready for commercial deployment and is prepared to collaborate with global partners to empower real-world industrial applications.”



FLAIR has garnered widespread recognition for its innovative technologies, receiving numerous prestigious awards and patents. These accolades include the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 Gold Award for ICT Startup (Hardware and Devices), the APEC INPUT2 Start-Up Award, the TechConnect Global Innovation Award, and a win at the APICTA Awards 2024, solidifying FLAIR’s position as a leader in industrial AI.



Visit FLAIR at CES 2025

To learn more about FLAIR and its groundbreaking Industrial AI solutions, visit us at booth 63001-09 (under “AI and Data” in the Hong Kong Pavilion) from 7 – 10 January.



Book your personalised tour of the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion now: Event Details of “CES 2025 – FLAIR’s Booth”

Date:

7 January (Tue) to 10 January (Fri) 2025

Time:

7 January (Tue): 10:00am – 6:00pm

8 – 9 January (Wed – Thu): 9:00am – 6:00pm

10 January (Fri): 9:00am – 4:00pm Venue:

Las Vegas Convention Center



3150 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89109

FLAIR Booth No.:

EUREKA PARK – Booth #63001-09, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo

Language:

English

FLAIR’s Representative:

Dr-Ing. Benny DRESCHER, Chief Technology Officer of FLAIR

Public Registration:

https://hkstp.wufoo.com/forms/wtlsy301fqd4ah/



Appendix – Highlights of FLAIR’s Five Platforms:





(For Full Introduction, please CLICK HERE)





Vision Inspection Platform: A one-stop, no-code online platform for building AI vision inspection models, drastically reducing inspection costs and improving product quality across manufacturing, logistics, and other industries.

Product Creation Platform: Automates assembly sequence planning, shortening product development cycles, reducing design iterations, and improving assembly efficiency for faster response to market needs.

Logistics Platform: One of the first tools on the market to offer real-time bottleneck analysis. AI-powered insights and decision support improve logistics planning and operations efficiency, reducing operating costs.

Robotics Platform: Exclusive features to provide a holistic approach and cyber-physical experience. Simplifies robot system development and deployment, and reduces development time and cost, making robotics accessible to more businesses to enhance automation.

Sustainability Platform: Optimises waste management with AI-powered solutions such as intelligent waste sorting system (“ULTRASORT”). Improves recycling efficiency, reduces pollution, and integrates with industrial control systems (SCADA) to optimise production processes and reduce energy consumption, driving towards sustainable development.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2025 – The Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR), specialising in AI and robotics application R&D, will make its debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA, from 7 to 10 January.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR)

Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR) is committed to being the pioneer of applied R&D and applications of AI and robotics technologies in Hong Kong and addressing major R&D problems encountered by the industries in relevant adoption. As the sole founder of FLAIR, Hong Kong Productivity Council joins forces with RWTH Aachen Campus from Germany as the major collaborator. With headquarters in Hong Kong Science Park, FLAIR has R&D presence in Germany, Hong Kong and Shenzhen. By focusing on AI and robotics technologies, FLAIR aims at supporting Hong Kong in developing into an international I&T hub. FLAIR is part of AIR@InnoHK, which is one of the two world-class research clusters being established by InnoHK Clusters of the HKSAR Government, to focus on AI and robotics technologies and support Hong Kong in developing into an international innovation and technology hub.

