PolyU researchers develop breakthrough method for self-stimulated ejection of freezing droplets, unlocking cost-effective applications in de-icing

A research team led by Prof. Zuankai Wang, Associate Vice President (Research and Innovation), Kuok Group Professor in Nature-Inspired Engineering and Chair Professor of the PolyU Department of Mechanical Engineering (front row, left), and Prof. Haimin Yao, Associate Professor of the PolyU Department of Mechanical Engineering (front row, right), has invented a self-powered mechanism of freezing droplet ejection that allows droplets to shoot themselves away. Research team members include Postdoctoral Fellow Dr Huanhuan Zhang (back row, 1st from left), PhD student Mr Wei Zhang (back row, 2nd from left), Research Assistant Professor Dr Yuankai Jin (back row, 2nd from right), and PhD student Mr Chenyang Wu (back row, 1st from right).