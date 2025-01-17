1st APAC Intelligent Finance Forum and “Embarking on Prosperity Journey Together” Partnership Convention Concluded Successfully in Hong Kong

Trends in the Development of the Hong Kong Financial Market

The Integration of AI Trends and Traditional Finance

Hong Kong Finance in the AI Era

Global Financial Landscape and Changes in the APAC Financial Market

Prof. David K Ho : Chairman, Global Corporate Scale Management Association

: Chairman, Global Corporate Scale Management Association Dr. Tang Sing Hing : Chairman, Association of Stock Analysts

: Chairman, Association of Stock Analysts Mr. Kwok Sze Chi : Director, Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association

: Director, Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association Mr. Kenny Kit : Renowned Hong Kong Financial Commentator

: Renowned Hong Kong Financial Commentator Mr. Lam Ka Kei : Director, Meta Securities

: Director, Meta Securities Mr. Qin Liangliang : Director, Fund Services Business Development, CLSA Asia

: Director, Fund Services Business Development, CLSA Asia Mr. Leo Wong Ka Chun : CEO, Koala Securities

: CEO, Koala Securities Prof. Lau, Francis Chi Moon: Honorary Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Hong Kong

Combining OAM Global’s expertise in AI algorithmic trading with Smart City Development’s resources in smart city infrastructure, the partnership aims to advance AI-powered computational labs and AI assistants to accelerate the digitization and intelligent transformation of urban infrastructure.

Collaborating to establish a scalable and efficient investment ecosystem, the two entities aim to achieve sustainable asset growth through innovative financial products and enhanced investor participation, further strengthening the international competitiveness of the Asia-Pacific capital markets.

By integrating fund management and securities trading services, the partnership seeks to build a seamless financial ecosystem that enhances asset management efficiency, ensures compliance, and safeguards investor funds, providing robust and efficient services to capital market participants.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – On, the, hosted by theand co-organized byand, was successfully held at the Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. The event brought togetherfrom, including China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The forum provided an in-depth discussion on the application and future development of artificial intelligence and financial technology in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial center.The forum focused on the deep integration of, exploring the transformation and opportunities within the financial sector amidst a new wave of technological advancements. Core topics included:The forum aimed to promote, enhance the Asia-Pacific region’s competitiveness in the financial market, and create a high-level platform for industry professionals to share experiences and explore cooperation.The forum invited a number of distinguished guests in the industry, including:The panel discussions delved into topics such as, and. The exchange of ideas sparked thought-provoking insights., Market Development Director of OAM Global, remarked,Following the forum, OAM Global hosted theat 4 PM, co-organized by. Three key MOUs were signed during this event between leading companies:The success of themarked an unprecedented integration of AI and fintech in the Asia-Pacific region, opening new opportunities for multilateral cooperation. The event organizers plan to transform this forum into an, further promoting fintech innovation across the Asia-Pacific and expanding its influence to more countries and regions globally, injecting fresh momentum into international capital markets., Chairman of the Global Corporate Scale Management Association, commented,The forum’s conclusion represents a milestone in the industry’s evolution, and the journey of intelligent finance has only just begun.Hashtag: #APACIntelligentFinanceForum

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.