The EM DISTRICT Bangkok Unveils Spectacular Chinese New Year Celebrations with 3,000 Panda to Mark 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Friendship

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2025 – The EM DISTRICT Bangkok is thrilled to announce an extraordinary Chinese New Year celebration in honor of the Golden Year of Friendship between Thailand and China. This milestone marks 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, blending cultural traditions with modern attractions. The auspicious festivities, attended by H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand, alongside Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr, Varawut Silpa-archa – Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol – Minister of Culture Ms. Teerarat Samrejvanich – Deputy Interior Minister, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt – Governor of Bangkok, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool – Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and The Mall Group’s top management led by Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group, will take place from January 20th to February28th, 2025, across the vibrant EM DISTRICT, including Emporium, Emquartier, and Emsphere.From January 22 to February 23, EM DISTRICT will be transformed into a whimsical panda wonderland with the installation of 3,000 adorable panda sculptures. Enhancing the experience, a lively Panda Flash Troop will perform twice daily from January 27th to January 29th, adding an extra touch of excitement and joy for families and visitors of all ages. On the 26– 27of January there will be a Panda Culture truck that will showcase Panda ecosystem for all to see as it cruises throughout the city of Bangkok starting from Asoke intersection to the Grand Palace and back to EM DISTRICT.Food lovers will be treated to a culinary adventure at the Chinese Boulevard Street Food and Tea House Market, hosted at Emquartier. This market will feature 30 carefully curated vendors offering an array of authentic Chinese dishes, traditional teas, and irresistible snacks, promising a feast for the senses.At Emsphere’s Em Market Hall, the Panda Exhibition Showcase and Café will provide a platform to explore and shop for top-selling Chinese products. Running from January 22nd to February 25th, this unique showcase brings the best of China’s craftsmanship and innovation directly to Bangkok, offering visitors a chance to discover exclusive items and cultural treasures.A Grand Golden Dragon Theme Across EM DISTRICT in this celebration of the Year of the Golden Dragon, all three EM DISTRICT malls will feature stunning golden dragon designs, symbolizing prosperity, strength, and good fortune. These intricate and immersive decorations aim to captivate visitors and create a festive ambiance that resonates with the spirit of Chinese New Year.The EM DISTRICT Bangkok invites everyone to be part of this historic celebration which will include Chinese face changing shows, concerts, lion blessing troop to commemorate five decades of Thai-Chinese friendship through vibrant festivities, iconic installations, and cultural showcases. Don’t miss this unforgettable event that bridges cultures and communities in the heart of Bangkok.Hashtag: #EMDISTRICT

