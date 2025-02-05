TUMI Highlights Peruvian Influences with Vibrant Energy in Spring 2025 Collections

(L to R): Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack in Red/Lime Chameleon, Voyageur Celina Backpack in Denim Blue

(L to R): Georgica Lima Medium Tote in Natural/Sand and Valorie Tote in Lily

(L to R): 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On in Lagoon and Lavender

(L to R): Voyageur Evora Mini Hobo in Black/Light Gold, 19 Degree Rolling Trunk in Black Texture

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is ushering in Spring 2025 with vibrant energy. This season marks a significant milestone—TUMI’s 50th anniversary—celebrating a legacy rich in heritage, innovation and enduring performance. From exceptional craftsmanship to groundbreaking advancements, TUMI symbolizes timeless luxury. For Spring 2025, TUMI seamlessly blends ancient and modern influences, highlighting the allure and vibrancy of Peru, the birthplace of the brand. This collection reflects the brand’s commitment to innovative design, quality and performance, ensuring each piece is not only stylish but also keeps up with the dynamic lifestyle of TUMI consumers.Our captivating Spring capsule pays homage to the vibrant colors found in Peru’s breathtaking landscapes and bustling markets. This collection features select pieces from the. Blending fashion with functionality, the assortment comes alive with striking patterns like Denim, Red/Lime Chameleon, and Natural/Sand, complemented by a variety of seasonal charms honoring Peru’s natural beauty.The, known for its high-performance essentials perfect for the office, outdoors, and beyond, is getting a vibrant update for Spring. This versatile collection of backpacks, totes, travel kits and more will now feature a striking new colorway:. Additionally, the outdoor-ready Nomadic Expedition capsule will be available in sleek, blending style with durability for all your adventures.This season, women’s styles receive an exciting refresh with vibrant new silhouettes and colorways. The, known for its versatility, is tailored to meet the everyday needs of women. The Spring 2025 collection introduces the chicsilhouette, along with fresh seasonal hues likeand. Additionally, the women’sis revitalized with stunning new shades, including the soft pink. New arrivals feature the, subtly adorned with the iconic “T” logo pattern and accented by the sophisticatedcolorway.The iconicreturns this season with a stunning array of vibrant new colorways, includingand. Highlighting the lively hues of Andean textiles, we’re excited to introduce—a fresh seasonal color that features a futuristic palette complemented by sleek gunmetal accents. Additionally, TUMI is thrilled to unveil the new, designed with a spacious split interior and integrated dividers, making it the ideal companion for long journeys and bucket list adventures.Paying homage to this season’s Peruvian theme, TUMI is offering a lively array of bag charms, a perfect addition to any traveler’s ensemble. These charms reflect the rich cultural heritage and artistry of the Andes. Each piece is crafted with attention to detail, embodying the spirit of adventure and individuality.Keep up with TUMI on Instagram and Facebook Hashtag: #TUMI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.



TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.



