FBS Launches AI Assistant for Confident Trading

FBS AI Assistant

Instant chart analysis: Identifies trends, patterns, and signals in seconds.



Identifies trends, patterns, and signals in seconds. Simplified insights: Turns complex data into structured, easy-to-understand reports.



Turns complex data into structured, easy-to-understand reports. Efficiency & accuracy: Reduces human error and saves time for decision making.



Reduces human error and saves time for decision making. Actionable trade ideas: Suggests potential opportunities with a one-click execution option.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – FBS , a leading global broker, introduces FBS AI Assistant , a next-generation tool designed to support traders in making informed decisions. This AI-powered feature analyzes instrument charts in seconds, providing real-time insights based on price trends, patterns, and key market signals.FBS AI Assistant simplifies complex data, transforming complicated chart patterns into clear, easy-to-read reports. By leveraging AI-driven insights, traders canThe feature scans charts using key indicators and timeframes, delivering a fresh perspective that can confirm or challenge a trader’s analysis. Additionally, it suggests, enabling users to act swiftly in dynamic market conditions*.How FBS AI Assistant supports traders:As the future of trading evolves, FBS remains committed to equipping traders with cutting-edge tools that enhance their experience. Trade smarter with FBS AI Assistant and stay ahead in the market.Hashtag: #FBS #trading #forex #AI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 15 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

