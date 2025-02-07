MEET48 Unveils Multiple AI Products, Redefining the Future of the Entertainment Industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2025 –MEET48 officially launches its world-first virtual entertainment, social, music, and dance AIGC creator platform, MEET48.ai, on February 7.By accessing MEET48.ai, users can create virtual Idol AI-Agents through simple customization steps. These AI-Agents support various functions, including chatting, live streaming, companionship, and virtual performances.As the world’s only platform offering efficient AIGC content generation with text-to-music, music-to-dance, AI-powered choreography, and voice cloning capabilities, MEET48.ai enables Idol-Agents to autonomously create multimedia content, including AI graphics, AI songs, and AI virtual dances which can be instantly shared on social media platforms. MEET48.ai also provides a wide range of application scenarios, such as 1-on-1 or group text/voice chats, real-time live streaming, and planned features like animated shows, variety programming, and virtual concerts.Additionally, MEET48.ai introduces AISHOWBOX, an exclusive AI creation tool that enables users to achieve in-depth creation functions such as heterogeneous 3D image creation, AI-powered choreography, and Idol Agent Group content, significantly enhancing the quality of AIUGC creations.At its initial stage, MEET48.ai has already integrated a large number of exclusive entertainment resources from the MEET48 ecosystem. Over 700 songs and dances from SNH48 GROUP have been added to the asset library, and more than 250 current idols will join to create their Idol AI-Agents.Under the concept of “AI Reshaping SNH48”, Meet48 will offer virtual images and 3D models of over 700 members from the past decade of SNH48 Group. Users can freely create AI-AGENTs by utilizing AI technology to recreate SNH48 Group’s historical milestones and initiate future growth in the AI era.MEET48.ai community fosters consensus through a co-creation and co-building mechanism. Users can engage closely with creators, facilitating the generation and dissemination of idol content, which attracts more users to join and generate revenue, creating a virtuous ecological cycle. In the future, MEET48.ai will also integrate with MEET48’s graphical social platform, Metaverse, offering an innovative virtual-spatial intelligent agent interaction experience.Moreover, AI-AGENT creators can assess their growth through the MEET48 entertainment ecosystem’s Top 5 fan-voted annual popularity competitions, gaining broader exposure through the resource incentives provided by the community.Historically, a few dominant entities controlled content creation and revenue in the idol economy. However, the Web3 era is gradually dismantling this traditional system. The rapid development of AIGC and AI-Agent technologies heralds the arrival of the AIUGC era, where “everyone can be a creator.” MEET48.ai aligns perfectly with this emerging societal need.The global entertainment market is on the verge of transformation, and MEET48.ai is poised to become the most influential leader in Idol-Agent and virtual music-dance AIGC within the global entertainment industry.Hashtag: #MEET48

