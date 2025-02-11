Aurealis Spreads Chinese New Year Cheer with Willing Hearts Fundraising Drive

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2025 – Aurealis Serviced Apartments continues its yearly donation initiative to Willing Hearts with an increased variety of goods donated, benefitting elderly residents in Toa Payoh and rendering support for fundraising efforts.For over a decade, Aurealis has been delivering pre-loved yet premium furniture, electronics, Sealy beds, pillows, bed linens, and towels to those in need. This year, its donations are richer in quality and range. Televisions, sofas, audio systems, toasters, and beds are among the items that recipients will benefit from, providing them with comfort and essential amenities.“We believe in sharing quality items that we would use ourselves,” said Isabelle Loo, Managing Director of Aurealis. “It’s heartwarming to know these pre-loved items at our serviced accommodation are not just reused but deeply appreciated. The feedback from recipients is overwhelming. Elsie, a dedicated volunteer, has shared stories of elderly residents being overjoyed to receive basics like bed linens and pillows, items that many of us take for granted.”In addition to donating pre-loved items to Willing Hearts’ recipients, Aurealis also supports their fundraising efforts by purchasing mooncakes and Chinese New Year goodies from them. When presenting these items to corporate clients, Aurealis makes it a point to highlight that they come from Willing Hearts. This helps to spread awareness and encourage further corporate support through word of mouth.Leveraging festive seasons like Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival is the key to further amplifying Willing Hearts’ mission. These celebrations provide an opportunity to foster a spirit of giving and community engagement, inspiring more individuals and businesses to reinforce the importance of supporting those in need.Aurealis plans to scale its charitable efforts in the coming days. Future initiatives may include involving guests and residents in fundraising activities, particularly during the holiday season. On top of that, the company is exploring ways to encourage landlords and property agents to donate high-quality pre-loved furniture to families in need, with Aurealis offering support for transport costs if the families cannot afford it.Beyond this initiative, Aurealis’ community involvement includes donations to the Salvation Army and financial support to directly benefit needy families, as well as assist young families with essential resources.“At Aurealis, we’re committed to working with the resources we have to make a difference right here in Singapore,” Isabelle Loo, Managing Director of Aurealis added. “We look forward to growing our CSR impact, helping our community, and nurturing a spirit of giving that can uplift lives across the nation.”With a strong focus on education, sustainability, and community welfare, the company intends to leverage its team’s background in education to foster long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategies.Hashtag: #AurealisServicedApartments

Aurealis Serviced Residence is a premium service apartment in Singapore, providing quality long-term stays of three months or more. The 5-star waterfront property is located in Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial District, perfectly positioned near major office buildings.

