Hong Kong Study: Hypnosis Shows Promise for Stress Relief in Just 21 Minutes

Research Challenges Hypnosis Misconceptions, Explores its Effectiveness for Stress in Fast-Paced Hong Kong

Debunking Myths

Key Findings

Significant stress reduction in just 21 minutes, ideal for busy lifestyles.

Hypnosis reduces stress significantly: After a 21-minute session, stress levels dropped from an average of 3.75 to 2.6 on a 6-point scale, showing strong effects.

Improved attitudes toward hypnosis: Participants’ attitudes and impressions of hypnosis increased by 8.6% and 11.5%, respectively, after the session.

Younger participants benefit more: Younger individuals experienced greater stress relief and more positive attitude shifts than older participants, proving hypnosis’ potential as a stress-relief tool.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2025 – According to the World Happiness Report 2024, Hong Kong ranks 86th in the global happiness index. In the Global Workplace Report, last year, Hong Kong's stress index ranked fourth globally, reflecting the need for Hongkongers to pay more attention to their mental health. To address this, the Hypnosis Institute (the only Hong Kong chapter of the Association for Integrative Medicine) released a research report on February 10, 2025, on how hypnotherapy can effectively relieve stress, providing the public with a safe and effective method of stress management.The study, involving more than 50 randomly selected Hong Kong residents, demonstrated a significant decrease in self-reported stress levels following a brief hypnotic session. Interestingly, younger participants experienced even greater stress reduction, suggesting that this technique may be particularly beneficial for those navigating the early stages of their careers and personal lives in Hong Kong's competitive environment."Hong Kong is a vibrant city, but it's also a pressure cooker. We understand how stressful life can be in Hong Kong," said. "This study provides scientific evidence that hypnosis is a readily accessible tool that can make a real difference in people's lives. It's not about escaping reality, but about finding the inner strength and resilience to thrive, even in a demanding environment like Hong Kong. We're excited to share these findings with the Hong Kong community and offer a practical, evidence-based solution for managing the stresses of daily life."Contrary to common misconceptions often portrayed in movies and television, hypnosis is not about mind control. "Participants in our study retained full control throughout the session," explained. "It's a collaborative process that empowers individuals to tap into their inner resources and manage stress proactively. We even incorporated a 'secret-keeping' task into the session, and the majority of participants successfully kept their information private, demonstrating they were in control of their actions."The study also dispels the myth that hypnosis requires a darkened room or special setting. The sessions were conducted in a brightly lit room, mirroring the typical Hong Kong environment and highlighting the practicality and ease of incorporating hypnosis into daily life. Whether you're commuting on the MTR, taking a break in your office, or relaxing at home, hypnosis can be a readily available tool for managing stress.

About Hypnosis Institute

The Hypnosis Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals in Hong Kong to achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives through the power of hypnosis. They offer accessible and practical hypnosis training programs designed to integrate hypnotic techniques into everyday life, focusing on stress management, emotional well-being, and personal growth. It is Hong Kong’s only hypnotherapist growth platform that simultaneously has research groups, social innovation groups, practical groups, charitable activities, networking events, therapy services, and a comprehensive training ladder



As the sole Hong Kong branch of the US Association for Integrative Medicine (AIM) and the sole overseas academy of UK Study House (Quality Licence Scheme) in Hong Kong, the Institute provides internationally recognized certifications, upholding the highest standards of professional development in the field.



Their programs integrate a range of approaches, including psychodynamic principles, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), MBTI personality typing, DISC behavioral analysis, coaching techniques, and positive parenting methods, offering a holistic and personalized approach to hypnosis. Instructors specialize in areas such as paediatric, stress and insomnia relief, interpersonal, and internal family systems hypnotherapy.



Driven by the belief that everyone can benefit from hypnosis, the Hypnosis Institute is committed to sharing knowledge widely and providing professional support to individuals and organizations seeking to improve mental well-being and unlock their full potential.



Follow Hypnosis Institute on hypnosisinstitute.com.hk, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for our latest updates.




