Galaxy Macau Receives Record-breaking Five-Star Awards Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide on 2025 List

The Luxury Integrated Resort Company Scales New Heights for the Third Consecutive Year, Celebrating the Accolade of Having the Most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels Under One Roof

Galaxy Macau achieves a remarkable industry-leading milestone with nine Five-Star accolades in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2025.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau makes its unprecedented debut in the Forbes Five-Star Award in its outstanding first year of operation.

Galaxy Hotel™ remains one of the world’s largest Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotels, celebrating its award-winning recognition for the third consecutive year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau maintains its impeccable reputation for luxury service with its ninth consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award winning recognition.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner for its first year in operation)

(Five-Star Award winner for its first year in operation) Galaxy Hotel™ (Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year) Banyan Tree Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 12 th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 12 consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year) Hotel Okura Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year) Banyan Tree Spa (Five-Star Award winner for the 12 th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 12 consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton Spa (Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year) Yamazato (Inaugural Five-Star Award winner)

(Inaugural Five-Star Award winner) 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA (Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year)

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA is proud to announce its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award win for the third consecutive year for standout Italian gastronomy.

Yamazato is proud to announce its inaugural Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award recognition for exquisite Japanese gastronomy.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau is proud to have earned its outstanding Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award win for the 12th consecutive year.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2025 –The prestigious Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Star Awards, which saw Galaxy Macau™ achieving a remarkable milestone with an incredible nine Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star accolades. Galaxy Macau is proud to announce its unrivalled position as the integrated resort with the most Five-Star hotels under one roof of any luxury resort company worldwide for the third consecutive year. Galaxy Macau has earned the exclusive accolade as the only luxury resort withFTG Five-Star hotel ratings in the world, cementing Galaxy Macau’s status as the leading luxury FTG Five-Star resort destination.Forbes Travel Guide is widely recognized as the leading authority in evaluating and rating top-tier hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world, employing a professional review team that adheres to hundreds of stringent standards, and Galaxy Macau’s nine Five-Star honors this year were awarded across its glittering collection of hotels, restaurants, and spas.The Forbes Travel Guide team extended its warmest congratulations to the management and staff of Galaxy Macau for this standout achievement as a worldwide exemplar of luxury hospitality at its finest. “Forbes Travel Guide congratulates the leadership and staff of Galaxy Macau for once again earning their Five-Star hotel awards for 2025. The team have demonstrated a unique and unwavering commitment to elevating the guest experience with staff as passionate as they are exacting in the delivery of their service, year after year. We are proud to feature Galaxy Macau’s House of Brand hotels on our Five-Star list.” said Amanda Frasier, President, Standards & Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide.“Galaxy Macau’s record-breaking performance in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards is a testament to our continuous commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury service experience to our sophisticated guests, made possible by the tireless dedication and unwavering passion of our team,” said Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group. “We embrace our dedicated service philosophy of ‘World-Class Asian Heart,’ taking the expression of luxury to new heights as we create unique and unforgettable memories for our discerning guests. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide and look forward to continuing to raise the bar for luxury hospitality worldwide, while further reinforcing Macau’s status as a ‘World Center for Tourism and Leisure’.”In Macau and across Greater China, Galaxy Macau is not only synonymous with luxury and comfort, but also serves as the perfect starting point for visitors seeking to explore the dazzling allure of Macau. The dedicated team infuses passion and expertise into every detail, striving to create memorable experiences for each guest. Key to its accolades in the Forbes Travel Guide, Galaxy Macau continues to evolve and expand its distinctive luxury service offering, driven by a vision to establish a world-class luxury integrated resort that resonates with visitors, and holds a special place in the heart of its discerning guests.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

